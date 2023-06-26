Listless markets ignore Russian coup

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
June 27, 2023 5:45 AM
36 views
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Equity markets lacked direction this morning, with Nasdaq falling hardest. Reaction to the failed Russian coup (if that’s what it was) was expressed in a modestly rising oil price. To the contrary, bullish call options bets on the S&P 500 index and AI stocks have boomed, hinting at trader’s bullish sentiment. Key inflation data will set the market tone later this week.

Bottom line – risk-off.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Russian attempted coup puts commodity traders on warning

It was a wild weekend in Russia, with long-term implications for geopolitical risks. A 24-hour mutiny ended relatively peacefully with charges dropped against the leader – unheard of in Russia. The commodity markets took the weekend events in stride, but traders were on alert as a successful coup could have resulted in major disruptions to crude oil, what and other food product flows to the export market. While this didn’t happen – this coup attempt ended almost as quickly as it started – it did remined traders that geopolitical risks have significant implications for the commodities, and it doesn’t take much of a spark to ignite a much greater threat for trade out of this commodity-rich part of the world.

Traders FOMO in call option volume

Data from CBOE Global Markets reports a record level of trading in call options in June. Call options can, but do not definitely, express a positive view on future price movements. As cash equity markets rallied, lead by the tech-heavy Nasdaq in general and AI-exposed stocks specifically, traders appear to have placed bullish bets on the trend continuing. Interpreting what happens next depends on market direction: if the rally resumes, traders are well positioned; but if stocks falter, reducing long positions could exacerbate any downturn.

All eyes on the PCE Deflator, Consumer Sentiment

This week’s key economic data point is May’s US Personal Consumer Expenditure (PCE) deflator, a broadly-based inflation gauge favored by the Fed due Friday. The previous five months saw average Core PCE, ex food and energy, stuck at 4.7%, also the reading for April. Forecasts for May are a decline to 4.5%, resuming the downward path seen in the latter half of 2022. To the contrary, the final reading of the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment index is forecasts to stick at 63.9 after 59.2 in April. No signs of the Fed’s desired slowing economy in this data.

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Equity markets

  • The Nasdaq Composite index fell 0.8% in morning trade, with the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 down 0.3% and up 0.6% respectively
  • Global markets were also in a bearish mood, with the DAX, Nikkei 225, and FTSE 100 indexes all essentially unchanged
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, rose to 14.2

Currencies and Bonds

  • The dollar index fell 0.2% against a basket of currencies to 102.7
  • Euro/dollar Sterling/dollar were up 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively
  • The inverted yield curve stayed above one percent, with yields on 2- and 10-year Treasuries both higher at 4.75% and 3.72% respectively

Commodities

  • Gold prices were 0.2% higher at $1,933per ounce
  • Crude oil prices were 1.1% to $69.9 per barrel
  • Grain and oilseed markets were mixed

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: Arlan.Suderman@StoneX.com

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: Paul.Walton@StoneX.com

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

View more
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Research
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
By:
Paul Walton
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq makes 12-month high on more inflation news
    By:
    Paul Walton
    July 13, 2023 06:06 PM
      Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
      Stagflation: meaning, causes and examples
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      July 13, 2023 02:00 PM
        Research
        Russell 2000 ahead again on cooling inflation
        By:
        Paul Walton
        July 12, 2023 06:56 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.