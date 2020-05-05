Light at the end of the tunnel

Even though the coronavirus is still in full flow in Europe some of its weight is beginning to lift off the markets as the light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 5, 2020 3:12 PM
Finger pointing on market chart data
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Even though the coronavirus is still in full flow in Europe some of its weight is beginning to lift off the markets as the light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer. Details of how the UK may go about reopening businesses and shops have already been leaked over the weekend and more details are likely to be thrashed out when Boris Johnson and opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer meet this week to discuss how to end the lockdown.

The FTSE rallied nearly 1.5% on opening, echoing similar moves on other European bourses. Some of the bounces in London, such as Glencore’s  5.8% jump and Anglo American’s 4.6% rally had to do with a temporary easing of concerns over US-China relations. The threat of new trade tariffs and a frosting up of Sino-US relations hit the mining sector particularly badly earlier this week because of China’s role as the world’s largest metals buyer.

Rising trade tensions also channelled some of the investment flows back into gold, one of the safe havens of choice for the moment. With all of the central banks’ easing and financing programmes, currencies are bound to weaken over the coming months, leaving gold as one of the most stable currencies out there at present.

Russian COVID numbers jump over the last three days

The number of new cases in Russia has risen by 10,000 for each of the last three days, nudging the country up the list of European countries with the most infections. The country is already in a lockdown and has closed its borders but a prolonged and heavy coronavirus exposure could affect some of its exports such as specialty metals supplied to car manufacturers and specialty tool makers.

Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: Cracks in the Index Uptrends?
Today 04:06 PM
USD/JPY analysis: US dollar rally not over yet
Today 03:00 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Hawkish Lagarde underpins euro ahead of key US data
Today 10:55 AM
Gold, crude oil looking heavy despite reversal in bond yields, US dollar
Today 05:46 AM
AUD/JPY falters at key highs once more as AU unemployment rises
Today 02:19 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Employment slowdown a seasonal swoon or start of something sinister?
Today 01:42 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_02
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: Cracks in the Index Uptrends?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 04:06 PM
    stocks_04
    Nasdaq analysis: What now after CPI-related sell-off?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 05:00 PM
      "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 forward testing: Australian employment report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 05:39 AM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        US dollar, Nasdaq, S&P 500, gold analysis: Forward testing US CPI
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 13, 2024 05:39 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.