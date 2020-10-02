Legal Proceedings Brexit talks Pound Volatility

The European Union has launched legal proceeding against the UK after Parliament voted through the Internal Markets Bill, which includes plans to override parts of the already agreed Brexit Divorce Bill Treaty

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 2, 2020 2:20 PM
UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The European Union has launched legal proceeding against the UK after Parliament voted through the Internal Markets Bill, which includes plans to override parts of the already agreed Brexit Divorce Bill Treaty. 

The EU had set a deadline of Wednesday, the end of September, for the British government to ditch plans to override the Brexit bill. Instead, the fact that the House of Commons voted it through without removing the controversial sections, really left the EU with little option but to go ahead and begin formal proceedings against the UK. This could lead to a legal case against UK being held at the European Court of Justice.

Trade talks
Even so, much to the Pound’s relief, the EU has not walked away from trade talks with the UK. However, progress has been slow in the 9th round of Brexit trade talks, as highlighted by MP Michael Gove. However, he added that a deal was still possible with goodwill from both sides. 

GBP Volatility
The Pound experienced elevated volatility in the previous session on Brexit headlines. GBP slipped 0.6% vs EUR & USD on a report in Reuters that the two sides had been unable to close the gap in differences. It then soared 1% on reported optimism from the UK camp over trade talks, before falling 0.2% when EU officials said that the optimism as unfounded. 
GBP’s one-week implied volatility to the highest since mid-September. This makes it one of the most volatile G10 currencies after Norway’s Krone.
What’s clear is that the Pound is once again a barometer to Brexit trade talk after being dominated by Covid for the past 6 months. GBP stands ready to react to Brexit headlines as the British government’s self-imposed deadline draws into focus. Brexit volatility could well rise as we draw closer to the mid October.

What’s next?
The EU’s 27 national leaders will begin a two-day meeting in Brussels that will also assess progress in the negotiations over a trade agreement, which could be at a critical level.
An update on trade talks is expected later today and could have a significant impact on the viewed probability of a trade deal. At these levels GBP considers a deal still possible. A fall back towards $1.25 could be on the cards should investors become more convinced that a deal won’t be struck.

GBP/USD levels to watch
GBP/USD has just moved higher in early trade on Friday after selling off in the previous session. The pair is looking to hold $1.29. The latest jump has seen it push over its 590 and 100 sma on he 4 hour chart indicating a positive bias in the short term. Longer term while the pair trades below its 200 sma ($1.3030) the outlook is bearish.
Resistance can be seen at $1.2980/$1.30weekly high & key psychological level. On the down side the 100 sma offers support at $1.2850 prior to $1.28 the 50 sma.

Related tags: GBP Brexit

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.