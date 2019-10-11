Key US Semiconductor Stocks Hovering Below Resistances Ahead of Trade Talk Conclusion

Micron Technology & Qualcom Inc are still evolving within medium-term bearish configurations.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 11, 2019 3:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Micron Technology (MU)



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 45.90

Pivot (key resistance): 48.50

Supports: 41.70 (trigger) & 35.90

Next resistance: 52.50/53.30

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

Key medium-term pivotal resistance will be at 48.50 and a break below 41.70 reinforces a further potential push down within a medium-term ascending range in place since 26 Dec 2018 low to target the next significant medium-term support at 35.90.

On the other hand, a daily close above 48.50 invalidates the bearish scenario for a squeeze up towards the 52.50/53.30 zone (the upper boundary of the medium-term ascending range & the former major ascending support from 18 May 2016 low).

Key elements

  • The 48.50 key medium-term resistance is defined by the upper limit of the gapped down formed on 27 Sep 2019 & the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement on the on-going slide from 11 Sep high to 02 Oct 2019 low.
  • The next 35.90 significant medium-term support is defined by the lower boundary of the ascending range configuration from 26 Dec 2018 low and 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the prior push up from 17 Jun low to 11 Sep 2019 high.
  • Relative strength analysis from the ratio charts of MU against the market (S&P 500) and sector grouping (Semiconductor) suggests underperformance of MU.

Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 76.27

Pivot (key resistance): 80.76

Supports: 69.50 (trigger), 65.20 & 58.00

Next resistance: 90.34/91.20

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

Key medium-term pivotal resistance will be at 80.76 and a break below 69.50 reinforces a potential push down towards the lower limit of the long-term secular ascending range configuration in place since Jun 2002 towards the significant medium-term supports of 65.20 and 58.00.

On the other hand, a daily close above 80.76 sees a squeeze up to retest 02 May 2019 swing high area of 90.34/91.20 (also the upper limit of the long-term secular ascending range configuration).

Key elements

  • Yesterday’s rally of 0.83% seen in QCOM has managed to fill partially the intermediate gapped down resistance of 80.76.
  • Relative strength analysis from the ratio chart of QCOM against its sector grouping (Semiconductor) suggests QCOM still underperforming against the Semiconductor sector,
  • The 58.00 key medium-term support is defined by the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the previous 5-month up move from 31 Jan low to 02 May 2019 high and the congestion area from 02 Jan/08 Apr 2019.

Charts are from eSignal 


Related tags: Tech Stocks China Trade War

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 analysis: More volatility ahead with Apple, Amazon and Meta earnings on tap
Today 04:30 PM
NFP Preview: Why the US Dollar Could Be More Volatile Than Usual
Today 04:02 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after the Fed inspired selloff
Today 01:53 PM
Gold outlook dimmed following hawkish FOMC
Today 10:37 AM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:50 AM
USD/JPY and Nikkei 225 vulnerable should yield differentials continue to compress
Today 04:48 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Tech Stocks articles

stocks_09
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Big Tech Q3 earnings preview
By:
Joshua Warner
October 19, 2023 09:47 AM
    Circuit board
    Robotics stocks: a guide to trading robotics companies
    By:
    Patrick Foot
    October 18, 2023 12:06 PM
      apple_03
      Apple’s biggest acquisitions: what does Apple own?
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      October 11, 2023 02:41 PM
        Stock exchange building fascia
        BMC Software IPO: Everything you need to know about BMC
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        October 3, 2023 12:24 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.