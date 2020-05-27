Keep Watching Hong Kong Lose Autonomy

It is quite sure that the U.S. Congress will revoke Hong Kong's special trade status...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 28, 2020 8:42 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Keep Watching Hong Kong...US Says HK Loses Autonomy...What's Next?

On Wednesday, the U.S. government officially declared that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China -- just one day after President Donald Trump said "We're doing something now" regarding China's plans to impose a "new" national security law on the city.

In a State Department press release, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pointed out: "After careful study of developments over the reporting period, I certified to Congress today that Hong Kong does not continue to warrant treatment under United States laws in the same manner as U.S. laws were applied to Hong Kong before July 1997, (...) No reasonable person can assert today that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy from China, given facts on the ground."

While it is quite sure that the U.S. Congress will revoke Hong Kong's special trade status, market participants are expecting further actions to be taken by the U.S.,...and by China.

What is certain amid those uncertainties? The U.S.-China relationship is deteriorating.

And it is very difficult to establish a Bullish View for Hong Kong's stock market.

On a Daily Chart, the Hang Seng Index shows no intention of posting a sustainable rebound.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Still, the Index has not yet filled back a large Bearish Gap formed last Friday (May 22).

The descending 20-day moving average, which is below the 50-day one, is capping the Index's upside potential.

Looking to the downside, Support is only expected at 22100 and 21100 (around the low seen in March).

Only return to the Key Resistance at 24200 (i.e. filling back the bearish gap) would bring about a Bullish Reversal.

Related tags: Indices China

Latest market news

View more
Politics Drive Strong Week for Bitcoin, Ethereum - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (July 20 2024)
Today 07:00 AM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls further from its record high, Netflix gains
Yesterday 01:23 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Forex Friday - July 19, 2024
Yesterday 01:00 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Head
Yesterday 11:30 AM
US politics, PCE inflation, PMIs, BOC: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 06:20 AM
AUD/USD, copper dragged lower with sentiment, higher US dollar
Yesterday 01:53 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_02
VIX surges, Wall Street extends losses, ASX futures tumble
By:
Matt Simpson
July 18, 2024 11:14 PM
    crypto_03
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q2 2024 Earnings Preview
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    July 18, 2024 02:46 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      S&P 500 Forecast: A Path to Recovery After Tech Wreck
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 18, 2024 11:35 AM
        Research
        Dow Forecast: DJIA hits record as energy, financials extend breakout
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 17, 2024 04:24 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.