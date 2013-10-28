jpy biggest mover but usd strength expected 873202013

October 28, 2013
A quiet open in the FX markets this morning: JPY is the biggest mover, becoming weaker on comments from Bank of Japan’s Iwata repeating their stance on the easing pledge.

Most news hitting the wires today will be about the storm hitting the south of the UK and the resulting travel disruption, with some not being able to get to work. Many will be monitoring how bad it gets and it could have an effect on the markets but it’s unlikely.

Today, figures to watch for are all from the US; including, Industrial Production and – the main one – pending home sales: expecting 0.5% from a previous -1.6%. So, possibly USD strength for some of the morning due to lack of data and the predicted worst storm in years for UK.

 

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.3772 1.3744 1.3714 | Resistance 1.3830 1.3860 1.3888

 


USD/JPY

Supports 97.07 96.73 96.52  | Resistance 97.62 97.83 98.17

 


GBP/USD

Supports 1.6127 1.6091 1.6031 | Resistance 1.6224 1.6284 1.6320

 

