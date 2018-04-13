JPMorgan results beat expectations on profits from property and trading

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 13, 2018 6:48 PM
6 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Shares in JP Morgan, the largest US bank by assets, rallied 2.5% on Thursday as the bank reported a 35%increase in first quarter net profit to $8.71 billion, beating analysts’ estimates.The rally comes at the end of a three-week upward streak leading up to the earnings release.

While impressive, the bank’s profit increase needs to be put into a little bit of perspective: the new US federal tax code introduced at the end of 2017 meant that banks like JPMorgan had to book multi-billion-dollar charges in their fourth quarter earnings which brought full year earnings down. The new tax law, however, will provide banks with long-term benefits which will be felt over the coming quarters.

Nevertheless JPMorgan’s profit growth clearly exceeded that of its peers and that of Wall Street overall where growth has been on average 17% in the first quarter. The bank’s biggest growth came from equity sales and trading which was 25% higher on the year. Fixed income, currency and commodity trading increased by 7% while banking revenue slipped 3%.

The bank’s chief executive Jamie Dimon said JPMorgan has been outpacing the industry on consumer deposit growth while attracting significant net new money and growing client investment assets by 13%.

Citigroup, Wells Fargo and two more US banks are reporting earnings Friday.


Related tags: Idea of the day

Latest market news

View more
WTI crude oil, EUR/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
Today 01:04 AM
Gold, AUD/USD Analysis: Asian Open – 7th August 2023
Yesterday 09:25 PM
Credit ratings, CPI for China and US in focus: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:16 PM
Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
August 4, 2023 10:43 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
August 4, 2023 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
August 4, 2023 03:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Idea of the day articles

Trade idea of the day: Spotify
By:
Fiona Cincotta
April 3, 2018 08:30 AM
    Idea of the Day: European stocks at risk ahead of the ECB
    By:
    Global Author
    October 23, 2017 10:50 AM
      Idea of the Day German equities still poised to outperform in Europe
      By:
      Global Author
      September 25, 2017 10:06 AM
        Idea of the Day: Lead indicators look bleak for the S&P 500
        By:
        Global Author
        August 22, 2017 07:53 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.