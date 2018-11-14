Jittery pound advances ahead of 5pm statement

The pound, unsurprisingly, has had a volatile session ahead of May’s attempt to push the Brexit deal through her Cabinet. Whilst investors await the results of the main event, sterling traded through 150 points versus the dollar as volatility surged.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 14, 2018 10:31 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The pound, unsurprisingly, has had a volatile session ahead of May’s attempt to push the Brexit deal through her Cabinet. Whilst investors await the results of the main event, sterling traded through 150 points versus the dollar as volatility surged. There was also some high impacting economic data to capture trader’s attention. 

Jittery pound traders sent sterling tumbling in early trade as CPI data showed that inflation remained stubbornly in place at 2.4%. This fell short of expectations of a tick higher to 2.5% in October. Even on a monthly basis inflation remained constant at 0.1%.  Slowing or at least steadying inflation is great news for the UK consumer, who is also enjoying the fastest pace of wage growth in a decade. However, interest rates returning to the 2% target faster than forecast decreases the likelihood of a rate rise by the BoE. Prices of food and clothing fell, offsetting increases in utility bills and petrol. Its also worth keeping in mind that oil has been an inflationary influence since July last year. However, with oil down almost 20% since the beginning of October that looks set to change, meaning weaker inflation could be in the pipeline. But let’s not forget that falling inflation is only relevant should an orderly Brexit be agreed. 

US Core CPI data was a saving grace for the pound. US core inflation also came in weaker than forecast at 2.1%, rather than remaining constant as expected at 2.2%. The disappointing figure was enough to cause a wobble in the dollar, allowing the pound to move higher. Despite the data, the pound is firmly focused on the door at no. 10.

At the time of writing the pound was climbing steadily higher on reports that Theresa May will make an announcement at 17:00 GMT. The market is growing in confidence that Theresa May can do and has done what is necessary to draw her Cabinet behind her. Should May achieve this we expect to see a relief rally towards $1.32. However, there is still more work to be done when the Brexit deal faces a vote in Parliament. Only if it clears it through Parliament can we expect to see the pound push back towards $1.40.

Stronger pound & weaker miners weigh on FTSE
As the pound was edging higher towards the close of the European session, the FTSE was grinding lower. Miners dominated the lower reaches of the FTSE, weighed down by a downgrade to Rio Tinto. Meanwhile, Betting stocks were clear winners following a government climbdown over fixed odds betting terminals. The likes of Paddy Power rallied an impressive 6%. Although this was trumped by Micro Focus International which gained over 7% on an upgrade from Goldman Sachs. 


Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.