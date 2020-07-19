Jiangxi Copper Upside Break through Awaited

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 20, 2020 9:10 AM
2 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Jiangxi Copper (358-hk): Upside Break-through Awaited

Copper prices have rallied to the highest level in more than a year in July. Chile's, the largest copper producer in the world, government agency Cochilco said the country's copper output is expected to drop 1.2%, or 69,400 tons, this year.


Citigroup pointed out that the base metal is recovering from the depths of the demand shocks that accompanied the Covid-19 pandemic, and expects a deficit in global copper market next year.


From a technical point of view, Chinese major copper miner Jiangxi Copper (358-hk) is gathering more upside momentum as shown on the daily chart. It has rebounded more than 50% from March's low and has broken above last year's low (which acted as a resistance). Bullish investors might consider $8.90 as the nearest support, while a break above the nearest resistance at $10.56 would open a path to the next resistance at $11.40. Alternatively, losing $8.90 would suggest a deeper price correction and may trigger a pull-back to the next support at $8.44.


Source: TradingView, Gain Capital
Related tags: Stocks Copper China

Latest market news

View more
S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
Today 01:06 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus with FOMC, ECB rate decisions looming
Today 12:37 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
Today 12:02 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
Today 09:50 AM
ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
Today 08:00 AM
Gold, DAX Forecast: Two Trade to Watch
Today 07:17 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Stocks articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 12:02 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 09:50 AM
      Close-up of stock market board
      ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      Today 08:00 AM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 outlook: Where next for Meta stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 01:28 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.