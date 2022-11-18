Japan’s inflation hits the ‘40-year high’ club

Japan, long known for their lack of inflation, has just seen consumer prices rise to their highest levels since 1982.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 18, 2022 12:11 PM
Japanese Flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Despite the BOJ’s best efforts to contain inflation, prices are indeed rising.

  • Nationwide inflation rose to its highest levels since 1984 at 3.7% y/y and core inflation is also at 3.6%.
  • If food and energy are excluded, CPI is now 1.4% y/y – which is its highest since 1998 we exclude the pre-emptive buying ahead of 2015’s tax hikes.
  • Services PPI is down to 9.1% but historically high after peaking at 10.2% last month

20221118japanCPI

 

Japan's inflation is nearly twice the BOJ's target

At 3.7%, nationwide CPI is nearly twice their 2% target. The BOJ were relatively late to the ‘2% inflation’ bandwagon by introducing their 2% target in January 2013. Of the 118 months since it was introduced, only 16.1% (19) of them have been above 2%. There was a 12-month period from April 2014, and more recently inflation has been above 2% since April this year and still rising.

 

It’s also interesting to note that rising prices Japan have been delayed, compared with Western countries and Asian trading partners. And this is despite the money base falling -6.5% y/y, which is its fastest pace since 2007.

 

 

Will the BOJ ever hike interest rates?

Never say never, but they still appear to be in no rush. With that said, the recent Summary of opinions highlighted that ‘some’ members expressed concern about elongating ultra-dovish policies, and risks to inflation.

 

So far, the BOJ have maintained their yield curve control target (YCC) at the expense of a weaker yen to help boost exports and growth, whilst keeping interest rates at -0.1%. But if prices continue to rise there is surely a case to be made for interest rates to be zero, or even above. Yet time and time again the BOJ have poured cold water on the conventional method, and veer towards the unconventional. So be prepared for the BOJ to remain in negative interest rates longer than investors can remain solvent betting against them.

 

 

USD/JPY daily chart:

20221118usdjpyCI

Hopes of a Fed pivot, stemming from soft US inflation data, has been the main driver of USD/JPY over the past week. This saw the pair break trend support and briefly trade blow 137. The 61.8% Fibonacci level has provided support, like it has previously during this trend and it’s also worth noting the stochastic oscillator has generated a buy signal in the overbought zone. Furthermore, looking across USD pairs suggests the dollar could be due a retracement higher.

 

USD/JPY 4-hour chart:

20221118usdjpyH4ci

The 4-hour chart shows a bullish divergence formed on the RSI (14), and prices are trying to break above trend resistance. Price action appears to be corrective, but the lower spike and upturn in momentum suggests the market may try to break higher towards the broken trendline. If that occurs, we’d look for evidence of a swing high and seek short positions. Alternatively, a break beneath 138.80 assumes bearish continuation. 

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas BoJ Bank of Japan Inflation Forex USD JPY

Latest market news

View more
Swiss Franc Forecast: USD/CHF Battle Brewing at Key 50DMA
Today 10:33 PM
The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
Today 10:27 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of January High
Today 08:15 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
Today 07:23 PM
USD Tests a Big Spot, Gold Rally Continues, EUR/USD 1.0500
Today 07:00 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY on the Verge of a Potential Breakdown
Today 05:20 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Close-up of market chart
Swiss Franc Forecast: USD/CHF Battle Brewing at Key 50DMA
By:
David Scutt
Today 10:33 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 10:27 PM
      USD_candlestick
      US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of January High
      By:
      David Song
      Today 08:15 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        AUD/USD forecast: Technical Tuesday - February 18, 2025
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Today 05:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.