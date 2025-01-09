Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Bulls Drive to 5-Month Highs

USD/JPY had a bullish response to the December FOMC rate decision and the pair is fast approaching a big spot of longer-term resistance at the 160.00 handle.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Friday 6:33 AM
japan_10
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

Japanese Yen, JPY, USD/JPY Talking Points:

  • USD/JPY put in a strong move around the FOMC rate decision last month as the Fed sounded less-dovish for 2025.
  • USD/JPY bulls have largely remained in-control since, and early-2025 price action has shown support holding at a prior zone of resistance.
  • I look at both USD/JPY and the U.S. Dollar in-depth during each Tuesday webinar, and you’re welcome to join the next one. Click here for registration information.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in 2025

USD/JPY bulls have continued to claw back losses from the July-August sell-off in the pair and the month of December was another positive outlay for buyers. The BoJ seemed in no hurry to hike and the Fed sounded less enthusiastic about rate cuts. Around that FOMC rate decision in the middle of last month, USD/JPY spiked to a fresh five-month-high while testing above the 156.67-157.17 zone of Fibonacci resistance.

It's been a grinding few weeks since then, but on net this could still be qualified as bullish as prices have set both higher-highs and higher-lows, with that former area of resistance now showing as support.

 

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart

usdjpy daily 1925Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/JPY on Tradingview

 

USD/JPY Shorter-Term

 

From the four-hour chart we can see that up-trend slowing; but it does still retain a topside bias given the continued higher-highs and lows. Given the swing lows from the past two weeks at 156.02 and 156.24, there’s also higher-low support potential remaining in the longer-term zone mentioned previously, spanning from 156.67-157.17.

 

USD/JPY Four-Hour Chart

usdjpy four hour 1925Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/JPY on Tradingview

 

USD/JPY Bigger Picture, Key Resistance

 

If we do see USD/JPY bulls continuing the run, the next major resistance zone sitting overhead has some historical scope. It was the 160.00 level that was defended by the Bank of Japan in late-April last year. And then this was the price that the pair had crossed in late-June and early-July before the bank ultimately intervened again.

That zone represents a big spot on the chart, and this is something that can go along with wider USD themes. If buyers stumble at that 160.00 resistance in USD/JPY, that can begin to open the door for mean-reversion themes. With NFP tomorrow and CPI on Wednesday, that scenario is of interest, particularly if we see USD data come out with any element of softness.

 

USD/JPY Weekly Price Chart

usdjpy weekly 1925Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/JPY on Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Related tags: USD JPY USD/JPY Japan Japanese yen James Stanley Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Bears Slams into Support
Today 07:16 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Stages Three-Day Rally
Today 06:00 PM
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD 1.0300 Test as USD Strength Continues
Today 05:02 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Stocks at crossroads ahead of NFP
Today 04:00 PM
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Bears Grind at Support
Today 02:05 PM
DAX forecast: European markets edge higher but caution prevails
Today 01:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD JPY articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
By:
Michael Boutros
December 19, 2024 05:22 PM
    US_flag_map_eye
    US Dollar Price Action into CPI, FOMC: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, Gold
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 10, 2024 07:00 PM
      mexico_05
      Trump Bump Price Action Setups: Gold, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, SPX
      By:
      James Stanley
      November 26, 2024 06:30 PM
        japan_07
        Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
        By:
        James Stanley
        November 20, 2024 07:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.