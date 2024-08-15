Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Regains 148.00 – Can the Carry Trade Revive?

A confirmed break above the 149.50 barrier on USD/JPY could open the door for a steeper bounce toward the 50% retracement near 152.00 next

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 16, 2024 4:01 AM
japan_05
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

USD/JPY Key Points

  • From the biggest rise in retail sales since April 2022 to a much-needed decline in initial jobless claims, traders are now more reassured that the US economy is not tipping into recession, at least any time soon.
  • If the US economy continues to outperform the rest of the developed world, traders will likely continue to invest in the US, potentially leading to a revival of the USD/JPY carry trade.
  • A confirmed break above the 149.50 barrier on USD/JPY could open the door for a steeper bounce toward the 50% retracement near 152.00 next

All across the good ol’ US of A, economically savvy observers were celebrating this morning’s run of strong data. From the biggest rise in retail sales since April 2022 to a much-needed decline in initial jobless claims, traders are now more reassured that the US economy is not tipping into recession, at least any time soon.

One entity that is almost certainly NOT celebrating today’s US data though is the Bank of Japan. The big 15bps surge in 2-year Treasury bond yields has revived talk of the so-called USD/JPY “Carry Trade,” where traders borrow yen (paying the attendant near-zero interest rate in Japan) and buy higher-yielding US assets. The Bank of Japan sought to disrupt this trade and put a floor under the value of its currency repeatedly over the last couple of years through a combination of direct intervention in the FX market and a long-awaited interest rate increase.

After the big drop in USD/JPY throughout July and the first half of August, it looked like the BOJ had accomplished its goal, but if the US economy continues to outperform the rest of the developed world, traders will likely continue to invest in the stars and stripes, potentially leading to a revival of the carry trade.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in H2 2024

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis – USD/JPY Daily Chart

usdjpy_daily_chart_japanese_yen_technical_analysis_08152024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

From a technical perspective, USD/JPY has seen an impressive recovery this week, bursting back above 148.00 resistance on the back of this morning’s strong US data. However, the pair is now testing a key short-term resistance level near 149.50, where a bearish trend line meets the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the July-August drop.

With no major US (or Japanese) economic data set for release ahead of the weekend, a near-term pullback toward 148.00 may be in the cards, but as long as 148.00 holds as support, there’s potential for more substantial gains in USD/JPY. A confirmed break above the 149.50 barrier could open the door for a steeper bounce toward the 50% retracement near 152.00 next.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos on YouTube and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis BoJ Carry Trade

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

japan_03
USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
By:
David Scutt
February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
    japan_07
    Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Cracks 150.00, What's Next?
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 20, 2025 07:35 PM
      USDJPY Drops to 150, EURUSD Holds Ahead of Flash PMIs
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 20, 2025 09:07 AM
        japan_04
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Unwind Risk Elevated as Inflation Pressures Mount
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 19, 2025 11:22 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.