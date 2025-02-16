Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Downtrend Intact as Yen Sensitivity to BoJ Grows

Yen traders take note—USD/JPY has been moving more in step with Japanese rates than US yields. With key Japanese data and BoJ speakers on deck, could this spark the next leg lower?

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 9:19 AM
japan_05
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • USD/JPY moves show a stronger correlation with Japanese bond yields than US rates
  • Japan GDP and inflation data, along with BoJ commentary, may spark volatility
  • US calendar is light, with Fed speeches unlikely to shift market expectations significantly
  • USD/JPY remains in downtrend, with support at 151.30 and resistance near 154.30

Summary

Interest rate differentials between the United States and Japan look set to continue driving USD/JPY moves this week, putting central bank speeches and geopolitical developments in focus in the absence of major economic data from either nation. However, recent yen gyrations have been more aligned with shorter-dated Japanese bond yields rather than the US monetary policy outlook, suggesting Japan’s rate path may be of greater interest to traders in the near term.

Changing of the Guard?

Correlation analysis is a useful tool for identifying what’s been driving USD/JPY moves over a given period, filtering out relationships that are merely coincidental from those with a stronger causal link. The chart below does just that, showing the rolling 20-day correlation coefficient between USD/JPY and various interest rate markets—a known driver of dollar-yen movements.

JPY correlations Feb 17 2025

Source: TradingView

As has been the case in recent months, a strong positive correlation remains with bond yield spreads between the US and Japan, particularly at the long end of the curve with maturities of 10 years or more.

However, what stands out this time is that when looking at rate moves individually in the US and Japan, it’s the latter that has shown a far stronger and more significant relationship with USD/JPY over the past month.

The green line highlights this, showing a rolling correlation coefficient of -0.85 with Japanese two-year yields—a strong negative relationship. In contrast, the correlation with US two-year yields is just 0.05 over the same period, indicating no meaningful relationship. The same applies to market pricing for Fed rate cuts in 2025 (yellow line), which has a correlation score of -0.16.

Whether looking at short or long-dated Japanese rates, the correlation with USD/JPY has been far stronger than with US rates over the past month. That suggests Japanese data and events may play a more significant role in determining directional risks this week. 

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

USD/JPY Event Risk

The US calendar is light on major event risk, featuring only second-tier data releases and FOMC minutes from a meeting that was arguably one of the least anticipated in months, if not years. While there are numerous Fed speakers—potentially creating volatility—it’s debatable whether their messaging will diverge meaningfully from recent guidance that there’s no rush to recalibrate policy settings further.

US-JP Calendar Feb 17 2025

Source: TradingView

While the US calendar is quiet, and holiday-shortened due to President’s Day on Monday, Japan’s calendar screens as far more important with GDP data due Monday and inflation figures on Friday.

Also worth watching is Bank of Japan (BoJ) board member Hajime Takata’s speech on Tuesday for clues on the potential path for further rate hikes. He’s regarded as an interest rate hawk, and given that other BoJ members have recently used speeches to soften markets up for further rate increases this year, his remarks could inject volatility into USD/JPY.

Central bank speakers calendar Feb 17 2025

Source: TradingView

Outside of scheduled events, US trade policy headlines remain a wildcard. Historically, escalating trade tensions have pushed USD/JPY higher, reflecting the increased risk that inflationary pressures could limit or delay Fed rate cuts. Conversely, signs of a willingness to negotiate tend to have the opposite effect. While the reaction function is unlikely to shift meaningfully, a genuine escalation in the trade war could lead to heightened volatility and potential unwinding of yen carry trades, amplifying USD/JPY downside risks.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in 2025

USD/JPY Downside Bias Retained

JPY Feb 17 2025

Source: TradingView

The USD/JPY weekly chart provides one of the clearest signals on near-term directional risks, with the pair remaining in a downtrend established late last year. Five consecutive lower highs have now been recorded, and last week’s inverted hammer candle suggests sellers remain active at higher levels. MACD and RSI (14) are generating bearish signals, reinforcing an overall downside bias.

For now, support at 151.30 is holding, preventing a deeper unwind. If that level gives way, a push towards the December swing low of 148.65 may follow. On the topside, the 50-week moving average and downtrend resistance are key levels to watch, with the latter currently around 154.30.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Forex Trade Ideas USD/JPY USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
Today 02:00 PM
DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
Today 02:00 AM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Breakout Accelerates, Bears Retreat
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: RSI Falls Below 70 to Indicate Sell Signal
Yesterday 02:00 PM
EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
February 14, 2025 07:55 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

japan_05
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Downtrend Intact as Yen Sensitivity to BoJ Grows
By:
David Scutt
Today 10:19 PM
    united_kingdom_05
    British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Face Uncertainty as US Tariff Shift Looms
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 13, 2025 11:30 PM
      united_states_01
      CAD, AUD look set to benefit as the USD bull case becomes unhinged
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 13, 2025 10:07 PM
        china_03
        Hang Seng Tech, USD/CNH: Tide Turning on Bearish China Sentiment?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 13, 2025 05:23 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.