Japanese Q2 GDP confirmed at minus 28 1 percent on quarter

Earlier this morning, Japan's final readings of 2Q annualized GDP was confirmed at -28.1% on quarter (vs -28.5% expected).

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 8, 2020 11:44 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japanese Q2 GDP confirmed at -28.1% on quarter

Earlier this morning, government data showed that Japan's final readings of 2Q annualized GDP was confirmed at -28.1% on quarter (vs -28.5% expected), while household spending declined 7.6% on year in July (vs -3.7% expected).

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, USD/JPY is capped by a declining trend line and is challenging its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 108.15 as the nearest support would be set at July 31 bottom at 104.15 and a second one would be set at horizontal support at 102.40 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Forex JPY

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD in the hands of ECB, Powell Testimony, ISM services: The Week Ahead
Today 04:38 AM
AUD/USD: Fuel driving US dollar rally may be nearing exhaustion point
Today 02:30 AM
USD/JPY hints at market top, ASX 200 ready for lift off? Asian Open
Yesterday 10:17 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after inflation cools
Yesterday 03:44 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:18 AM
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY: Hot inflation may not be enough for US dollar bulls
Yesterday 04:11 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

British Pound Analysis: Is GBP/USD Rolling Over after Fed Comments?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 28, 2024 08:23 PM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    AUD/USD, US dollar, Swiss franc analysis: COT report – Feb 26, 2024
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 26, 2024 02:52 AM
      aus_04
      AUD/USD outlook: RBNZ, US and AU CPI to drive the Australian dollar
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 25, 2024 08:00 AM
        Currency prices
        USD/JPY analysis: Forex Friday – February 23, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 23, 2024 12:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.