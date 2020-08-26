Jackson Hole Symposium Preview Powell To Down the Dollar

All eyes on the Fed. Is a policy change to ATI on the cards?

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 27, 2020 1:17 AM
Federal reserve USD $100 note
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Rather than meeting at Jackson Hole, the Wyoming ski resort, the coronavirus pandemic has forced the congregation of central bankers, policymakers and finance minister to go virtual. 

The Fed hosted meeting where major players discuss the issues facing global economies will be an online affair on Thursday 27th & 28th August.
Virtual or not, the markets will be watching regardless, the US Dollar, the Dow and Gold often experience heightened volatility around the event.

This year’s monetary policy symposium on the topic of “Navigating the Decade Ahead: The Implications of Monetary Policy” comes against of backdrop of unprecedented monetary policy intervention, to cushion economies from the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic. It also comes towards the end of the Fed’s nearly two-year policy review.

All Eyes on Powell
All eyes are on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s keynote address due 2:10pm (UK time). The Fed Chair is expected to pre-announce the findings of the Monetary Policy Framework review, a review of the Fed’s policies and practices to deal with the “new normal” which is slow global growth, low inflation and low interest rates. 

ATI Chatter
If Jerome Powell were to talk about average inflation and the adoption of Average Inflation Targeting (ATI) traders will be sure to take note. 

ATI is important because it will mean a change in policy from a firm inflation target to one which permits an overshoot over time. This would be a hint to the market that the US central bank would allow inflation to stay above 2% for a while, essentially meaning that interest rates will stay lower for longer. 

Such an announcement would be a big deal but not necessarily be a huge surprise. It may not be fully priced in either. In that case we could see the dollar dive lower, Gold rebound after falling away from its all-time high and US stocks continue climbing.

EUR/USD
The EUR/USD trades -0.15% on Wednesday, with little change ahead of Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole. The pair is trading at 1.1815, towards the upper end of the daily traded range of $1.1772 - $1.1839. 
On the four-hour chart, the price trades below the 50 sma and 100 sma suggesting more weakness could be on the cards. Although it trades above its ascending trendline and 200 sma.
Immediate support can be seen at $1.1750, a break through here could open the door to $1.17. Resistance can be seen at $1.1825 &$1.1850 (50 & 100 SMA) and $1.1885.



Related tags: DXY Fed Powell

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest DXY articles

USA flag
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
By:
Michael Boutros
February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bears Charge Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 14, 2025 02:00 PM
        Forex trading
        Dollar forecast: US Dollar Index (DXY) off highs on firmer risk appetite
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 6, 2025 05:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.