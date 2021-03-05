ITV trades at yearly high ahead of final results

ITV is set to report final results on Tuesday 9th March. It does so as the stock trades at a yearly high but still 50% lower that where it has traded over the past 5 years.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 6, 2021 12:31 AM
Market trader analysing data
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
 

ITV is due to report final results on Tuesday 9th March. It does so as the share price sits at a 12-month high but is still some 50% lower than where is was over the past 5 years.


The two key areas two watch in the results will be:

1) The Studios business and the extent to which the covid has resulted in higher costs and production delays impacting revenue and margin.

2) Advertising revenue as reduced marketing spends have hit advertising revenue hard at ITV. Broadcast revenue is down some 13% in the first 9 months to £1.3 billion.

The daily chart shows an established bullish trend with the RSI supportive of further gains. 

Immediate resistance is seen at 120p at the 12-month high ahead of 137p a pre-pandemic level

Support is seen at 112p the ascending trend support ahead of the 50 sma at 109p. A fall below this level could negate the bullish trend and open the door to 100p the 100sma.

Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: RBA meeting, speeches and ISM in focus
Today 06:00 PM
EUR/USD weekly forecast: US recession probability to dictate direction
Today 03:00 AM
Gold Forecast: ISM PMI could set the tone in week ahead
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Bad Economic News is Once Again Bad Bitcoin News - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (August 3 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM
VIX Spikes, Yen Surges, Yields Dive: Recession Fears Begin to Take Over
August 2, 2024 04:45 PM
Dollar forecast: NFP and ISM Services PMI to set FX tone – Forex Friday
August 2, 2024 12:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 27, 2024 01:00 PM
    Vote being posted in ballot box
    Weekly equities forecast: French banks, UK housebuilders, bricks and mortar retailers
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 1, 2024 11:12 AM
      Downward trend
      Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
        united_kingdom_04
        GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 3, 2024 05:56 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.