Italy underpins global markets again

Co-ordinated signals, subtle and vague from the leaders of Italy’s coalition government, are underpinning European stock markets again.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 26, 2018 7:59 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Italy underpins global markets again

Summary

Co-ordinated signals, subtle and vague from the leaders of Italy’s coalition government, are underpinning European stock markets again.

Italian coalition blinks

The mood—which is also contributing some buoyancy to U.S. stock futures— is reminiscent of sentiment that accompanied a handful of bounces last week. Then, it also appeared deputy prime ministers Salvini and Di Maio were considering a possible compromise with Brussels. With European shares still markedly underperforming Wall Street this year, even after the latter’s ‘catch down’ in recent months, the pattern of corrective bounces has been quite prevalent. One key difference on Monday is that Italian politicians have made little attempt—unlike last week—to re-shape the market’s optimistic interpretations. Both Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio have hinted in separate comments that they are open to lowering the deficit target for next year’s budget. Doing so would avoid a disciplinary procedure from the European Union that could rekindle the significant volatility in stocks and bonds that have been a frequent Italian market feature this year. "What is important is that the budget contains the goals that we have established," Di Maio said later. "Then if the negotiation means that the deficit (target) must come down a bit, for us it's not important."  The draft deficit goal of 2.4% may come down to 2%, according to reports. The result of these comments is the biggest drop in the closely watched spread between Italy’s 10-year government bond (BTP) yield and 10-year bund yields since June. Of interest to technical chart watchers: the Italian yield is trading below the rough 3.30% area for the first time since early November.

Optimism will have limits this week

As we suspected last Friday, the optimistic interpretation does indeed seem to be gaining precedence, as the government is increasingly willing to be open about its formula for a way out of the impasse. This latest sign that compromise may be possible may turn out to be rather late. The first steps in the EU’s excessive deficit procedure have already been taken, with member states invited to examine the European Commission’s findings. The coalition’s propensity for equivocal public stances could also come back into play, as it has on other occasions when pragmatism appeared to be set to break out. Elsewhere, the government remains just as committed to difficult-to-square spending plans. In short, with significant headline risk built in this week, and in the weeks just ahead, we expect the limits of market optimism over Italy to be palpable.


Related tags: Bonds Shares market Germany 40 Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bonds articles

Close-up of market chart
EUR/USD: Morning Star Spark or Just a False Dawn?
By:
David Scutt
January 14, 2025 10:50 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY: Bearish break signals deeper slide as US yields retreat
    By:
    David Scutt
    November 26, 2024 10:21 PM
      Gold trading
      Yields, gold slump on Trump Treasury pick, ceasefire deal
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 25, 2024 09:34 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY takes 161, Bond yields rise on prospects of Trump round 2
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 1, 2024 11:04 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.