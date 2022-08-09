﻿

APE dividend: is it an AMC stock split?

AMC Entertainment has declared a special preferred stock dividend to reward investors – but the plan is essentially going to function like a stock split. So, what’s the difference? Find out everything you need to know about the AMC stock issue.

Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Former Senior Financial Writer
August 9, 2022 11:15 PM
An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Former Senior Financial Writer

AMC Entertainment has declared a special preferred stock dividend to reward investors – but the plan is essentially going to function like a stock split. So, what’s the difference? Find out everything you need to know about the AMC stock issue.

 

Is AMC holding a stock split?

AMC is technically not holding a stock split, but it is issuing shareholders with a special dividend in the form of preferred stock, which will result in much the same outcome. 

When companies split a stock, they’re essentially increasing the number of shares available by issuing new ones to existing shareholders. This AMC special dividend will work slightly differently, as shareholders won’t receive additional shares of AMC, but will get one share of a new preferred stock that will trade as ‘APE’.

Although some have said this is essentially creating a 2-for-1 stock split – as for every share of AMC held, an investor will receive a share of APE – it depends on these preferred shares being converted into common shares at a later date. AMC shareholders will have to hold a vote to allow this to happen.  It’s worth noting that last year, AMC shareholders did not support a request to increase the number of authorised common shares.

 So, if you have five shares of AMC at the close of play on August 19, you’d still have your holding plus five shares of the new APE preferred equity units. And at some point in the future, you might get the chance to convert your 5 APE shares into AMC common shares.

The new shares will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ‘APE’ – as a nod to the investors who turned the company into a meme stock in 2021, who call themselves ‘apes’ or the ‘ape nation’. These shares will have the same voting rights as the existing common shares.

Learn about the different types of shares. 

Why is AMC splitting its shares?

AMC is splitting its shares as a means of paying down outstanding debt, making it more attractive to new investment. AMC currently has $5.5 billion in outstanding debt, and the company is authorised to issue up to 4.5 billion preferred shares of APE in the future to raise cash which could pay this off.

 

Who qualifies for AMC’s special dividend?

The special dividend will go to shareholders on record as of August 15 and will be paid at the close of business on August 19.

The ex-dividend date is set on August 22 – so if you sell your shares before then, the person you sell them to will be entitled to the new APE shares.

 

How to trade AMC Entertainment with City Index

You can speculate on AMC Entertainment shares with City Index in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log in if you’re already a customer
  2. Search for 'AMC' in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can start trading AMC shares risk free by signing up for our demo trading account.

Related tags: Stocks US stocks Equities US equities

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY analysis: Japanese yen could further extend rally ahead of key BoJ decision
Today 09:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: Will We Get a Pullback After XAU/USD’s Surge to Record Highs?
Today 02:00 AM
Oil forecast: WTI falls away from $80 ahead of US inflation, OPEC monthly oil report
Yesterday 08:37 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Mixed NFP report sends dollar lower – Forex Friday
Yesterday 03:59 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after a Goldilocks NFP report
Yesterday 01:59 PM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:15 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Stocks articles

Graphic of trading data chart
This might be the most important chart in the financial world right now
By:
David Scutt
March 7, 2024 05:03 AM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about Reddit
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    February 27, 2024 06:03 PM
      Italian flag blowing in wind
      Everything you need to know about the Golden Goose IPO
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      February 7, 2024 05:52 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 26, 2024 12:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.