Is the out of favour NASDAQ due a reprieve

March 30, 2021 10:27 AM
0 views
Circuit board

As has been the way during the first quarter of 2021, the rotation out of high growth/tech-heavy indices into those with a higher percentage of cyclical stocks continued overnight as the Dow Jones index made fresh all-time highs, and the NASDAQ closed marginally lower.

Learn more about trading indices

A commendable performance in the face of headwinds that include;

  • The unwinding of the Archegos hedge fund book that resulted in a $20bn distressed stock selling spree after the hedge fund failed to meet margin calls.
  • Another ratchet higher in US yields, ahead of President Biden's announcement on Wednesday of a $4tn infrastructure plan.
  • Continued talk of large end-of-month/quarter selling of US equities to rebalance portfolios.


The NASDAQ’s ability to shrug off the move higher in yields offers a clue that after two months of underperformance the index may be due a reprieve. This may be a result of anticipated consolidation in the bond market after it received further dovish reassurance overnight from a Fed speaker.

In his first speech since joining the Board of Governors, Fed Governor Waller said that the Fed is “a long way from raising rates at this point” and went as far as to say that if the sell-off in the rates market becomes disorderly "we might have to step in just for financial stability reasons."

It may also be based on technical reasons. As can be viewed on the chart below after a -12% pullback from the mid-February 13900 high, the NASDAQ has reclaimed the neckline of the head and shoulders top, thereby negating it.

Furthermore, the NASDAQ last week held and bounced from the uptrend line drawn from the March 2020, 6628 low to the March 2021, 12207 low, keeping the uptrend intact.

Should the NASDAQ remain above the aforementioned trendline support on a closing basis and then break above the series of late February and March highs 13350/360 area, it would open the way for the NASDAQ to retest year to date highs at 13900.    


Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 30th of March 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation


Related tags: Equities Nasdaq

Latest market news

View more
WTI crude oil analysis: Asian Open – 8th July 2023
Yesterday 11:15 PM
S&P 500 rallies after turbulent week in hopes of good inflation data
Yesterday 06:36 PM
S&P 500 analysis: AAPL, TSLA breakdown puts techs into focus
Yesterday 05:36 PM
Outlook for the Brazilian Real and the real economy
Yesterday 03:11 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Poisoned Apple Earnings Drag NDX Down to 15,250
Yesterday 02:57 PM
Dollar analysis: GBP/USD traders eye US CPI – Currency Pair of the Week
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 7, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 11:55 AM
    Research
    Rivian Q2 earnings preview: Where next for RIVN stock?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 09:46 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: UK house prices fall for 4th successive month – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 07:16 AM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 4, 2023 12:49 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.