Is it time to buy Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares

The big four Australian Banks have in recent years become the cornerstone of many investors share portfolios.Buoyed by record bank profitability, bank shareholders have enjoyed the twin benefits of impressive share price gains as well as attractive fully franked dividend yields. In the post Global Financial Crisis era of low global interest rates, dividend yield has certainly been a factor behind attracting investors. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia alone trades on a dividend yield of 6.1%.The rise in the share prices of the big four Australian Banks means they currently account for just under a 22% percent weighting in the ASX200 Index. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is the largest of the banks with an ASX200 Index weighting of 7.27%. It would be reasonable to presume that the performances of the big banks and other financials would be influential in driving the overall performance of the ASX200.It is interesting then to note that after posting strong gains in recent weeks, the ASX200 is now trading approximately 2 ½% (before dividends) above its highs of 12 months ago. During the same time period the Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s share price has fallen by approximately 20% (before dividends).

Its been a tough 12 months for the Australian financial services sector as a whole which has fallen by approximately 7.2% (before dividends). While the Commonwealth Bank of Australia has played its part in this decline it has been by no means the only contributor.



Some factors have been unique to the Commonwealth Bank of Australia such as the ATM money laundering scandal which resulted in AUSTRAC initiating court proceedings last August. This also resulted in the announcement that chief executive officer Ian Narev would leave the company after 6 ½ years at the helm. More recently the big four banks and the broader financial services sector have found themselves under the microscope in the ongoing Federal Government’s Royal Commission into Banks and Financial Services.



While the outcry from the Bank Royal commission has quietened a little in recent weeks, Round 3 of the Commission is due to kick off next Monday the 21st of May and is scheduled to last until June 1. Round 3 will focus on loans to small and medium enterprises.



With banks share prices under pressure it begs the question “Is it time to buy Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares?”

Firstly its important to note the banking sector plays a crucial role in underpinning the health of the Australian economy. Both the Australian and the global economy are currently doing well which suggest bank profits can remain robust and that banks can continue to offer attractive fully franked dividends. Post the Royal commission it is likely banks will rebuild tattered reputations, consumer confidence as well as trust. This will support the share price in the medium term. In the short term, the beleaguered banking sector may not find relief until after the completion of the Royal Commission and the delivery of the interim report due on September 30 of this year. Not to mention analysts at leading stockbroking firms Citi and Morgan Stanley recently placed sell recommendations on the Commonwealth Banks share price.

From a technical point of view the Commonwealth Bank of Australia is currently trading just above a band of support in the AUD$70.00/$69.00 region. The share price has not traded below this band of support since mid 2013 and on at least three occasions since 2013, decent bounces have occurred following a test of this region. Nimble traders who may again feel the stock is oversold and due for a bounce can enter longs and place their stop loss below AUD$69.00 - a trade that also offers a suitable risk reward ratio.

My preference is to be patient and to wait for a buying opportunity ahead of the next band of technical support in the AUD$62.00/$61.00 region. This level comes from the pre GFC high of AUD$61.84 and it is also a wave equality target from the all time high at AUD$96.19. In summary, I feel this is a buy level that looks attractive for those looking to increase exposure to the Commonwealth Bank of Australia and which also allows for further weakness in coming months stemming from the Royal Commission.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of the 14th of May 2018. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

TECHFX TRADERS PTY LTD (ACN 617 797 645) is an Authorised Representative (001255204) of KP International Group Pty Ltd (ABN 88 134 818 170 | AFSL No. 334191). The information contained in this report is general in nature and does not take into account your personal situation. You should consider whether the information is appropriate to your needs, and where appropriate, seek professional advice from a financial adviser. This report is intended solely for the information of the person to whom it is provided by TECHFX TRADERS, and has been prepared without taking into account your particular circumstances and needs. The information in this report should not be taken as constituting or relied upon as being personal financial product advice. Although every effort has been made to verify the accuracy of the information contained in this website, TECHFX TRADERS, its officers, employees and agents disclaim all liability (except for any liability which by law cannot be excluded), for any error, inaccuracy in, or omission from the information contained on this website or any loss or damage suffered by any person directly or indirectly through relying on this information. Opinions constitute TECHFX TRADERS’s judgement at the time of issue and are subject to change. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. TECHFX TRADERS owns copyright in the information and material provided contained on this website. Information may be printed or downloaded for personal use. The information may not otherwise be reproduced and must not be distributed or transmitted to any other person or used in any way without the express approval of TECHFX TRADERS.



