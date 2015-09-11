iron ore prices harden as chinese steel mills move to restock inventory 2140382015

Iron ore prices are perched at a 10-week high


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 11, 2015 12:46 PM
Iron ore prices have shot up to a 10-week high as lower availability of spot cargoes meets up with restocking demand from Chinese steel mills.

Benchmark iron ore for spot delivery at Tianjin port in China was trading at US$58.50 per tonne, higher by nearly 3 per cent from the previous closing of US$56.90 per tonne. On Wednesday, prices had jumped 0.9 per cent, according to Reuters. Chinese inventories of the steel-making ingredient at the country’s major ports had dipped to 80.1 million tonnes by September 4, the lowest since June, and this was likely exacerbated by lower imports of ore during August, which were down 14 per cent from July.

Trade data released recently showed that overall Chinese imports in August fell 14.3 per cent from a year earlier, in renminbi terms, substantially more than July’s 8.6 per cent drop and their tenth consecutive monthly decline, while exports fell 6.1 per cent year-on-year.

The data raised concerns regarding Chinese economic growth, though Premier Li Keqiang made reassuring remarks Thursday. "China's economy is trending well as it slows down in pace toward increasing stability, though not without difficulties, and the general picture shows more opportunities than challenges," Li said, adding that the economy was “within a reasonable range.”

However, steel sales are traditionally higher after September as construction activity picks up momentum, encouraging steel mills to boost production and leading to higher demand for iron ore.

According to Reuters, which quoted a Shanghai-based ore trader, the tightness in availability of iron ore cargoes for immediate shipment could be due to logistical problems faced by ore exporters. "Based on the current ship lineup at the ports, the volume of iron ore arriving to China will be tight," the trader said.

January iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange were up 3.1 per cent at 410 yuan ($64) a tonne on Thursday, Reuters said.

Meanwhile, India may import 10 million tonnes of iron ore in the year ending March 31, according to the Sydney Morning Herald, which quoted R.K. Sharma, secretary general of the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries. That is a sea change from three years ago, when the country was the third largest exporter of iron ore. All that has changed after restrictions were imposed on output from the three mining states of Karnataka, Odisha and Goa.

"The restrictions on mining are hurting the steel industry, especially in Karnataka,” Sharma said. “We will have to import high grade iron ore to feed steel plants.”

