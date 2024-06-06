Iron ore may have bottomed as trading volumes surge

Iron ore futures are climbing off the canvas after a rough trot, surging higher on Thursday on the back of large gains in Chinese steel markets. But the reason behind the sudden buying burst makes you question whether the move will last, especially with inventories incredibly bloated relative to seasonal norms.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 9:03 AM
Quarry and various stones
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • SGX iron ore surges over 3% during Thursday night session
  • Restocking ahead of Dragon Boat festival, rumours of steel production cuts, fuel rally
  • Downside momentum may be in the process of shifting higher

Iron ore jumps on restocking, steel cut rumours

Iron ore futures are climbing off the canvas, surging on Thursday on the back of big gains in Chinese steel prices. But the reason behind the buying burst makes you question whether the bullish move will last, especially with inventories already bloated relative to seasonal norms.

Ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival running Saturday through Monday, transactional volumes at Chinese ports lifted sharply, jumping 35% compared to Wednesday, according to data from Mysteel Consultancy. Restocking from steel mills is not unusual ahead of holiday periods, hinting the surge may be temporary in nature.

Adding to the bullish picture, rumors swept the market that China is considering a reduction in crude steel output of up to 20 million tons in 2024, sparking a big turnaround in steel prices during the session which helped drag upstream prices higher, including iron ore.

While firmer steel prices boosts mill margins, potentially adding to demand for raw materials as production is incentivised, the reason steel prices surged was because of rumoured production cuts, preventing such an outcome. That alone should add to caution when interpreting recent moves.

While context is important, you can’t argue with the price signals from SGX iron ore futures this week.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q2 2024

SGX iron ore rips on surging volumes

Having been hammered to multi-month lows on Wednesday, buyers regained the ascendency on Thursday on the back of huge trading volumes, delivering a morning star pattern often seen at market bottoms. The surge accelerated into the night session on Thursday, mirroring substantial gains in other commodity futures such as crude oil, copper and silver, suggesting the move may not be entirely iron ore related.

For the moment, resistance at the 50-day moving average held during the session, making that the first level bulls will need to overcome to extend the move higher. With the downtrend in RSI broken, momentum may be swinging around to the topside, suggesting we may se a retest on Friday.

Should it give way a push towards $117.90 may be on the cards, allowing for traders to buy the break with a stop below the 50DMA for protection. Alternatively. Should we see another retest and failure at the resistance zone, consider shorting with a tight stop above the 50DMA looking for a return to $116.10.

sgx iron ore june 7

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Iron Ore Commodities Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Forecast: ECB Cuts, Focus Shifts to US NFP, CPI, and FOMC
Yesterday 05:05 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
Yesterday 02:00 PM
NFP Preview: US Dollar Bounce Potential if Jobs Data Doesn’t Disappoint
Yesterday 01:54 PM
Crude Oil and Gold Outlook: Pre NFP Trends
Yesterday 01:23 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX inches higher as jobless claims increase
Yesterday 12:46 PM
EUR/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:37 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Iron Ore articles

Quarry and various stones
Iron ore keeps finding buyers despite ballooning Chinese port inventories
By:
David Scutt
May 30, 2024 02:31 AM
    aus_04
    ASX 200, SGX iron ore: Bullish breakouts on the menu, hawkish RBA a risk
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 6, 2024 11:43 PM
      Downwards trend with red arrow
      The seeds for iron ore’s latest lurch lower were sown last week
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 13, 2024 04:47 AM
        Research
        Iron ore rally faces its next big test
        By:
        David Scutt
        August 23, 2023 06:01 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.