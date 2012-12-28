investors apprehensive amid fresh tensions surrounding us budget talks 848012012

- There was little movement in the markets this morning as investors were apprehensive amid fresh tensions surrounding US budget talks. – Mining stocks and […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 28, 2012 11:37 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

- There was little movement in the markets this morning as investors were apprehensive amid fresh tensions surrounding US budget talks.

- Mining stocks and banks were among the most pressured sectors, as talks to avoid a ‘fiscal cliff’ of planned tax hikes and spending cuts in the US slipped yet again.

At 9am the FTSE was at 5960, the DAX was at 7660 and the DOW was at 13253.

- Steelmaker Evraz was the top faller on the day, down 0.9%, while Lloyds Banking Group was also down 0.8% in early trading.

- John Wood Group was an early riser, with Weir Group later up 2%.

- In other news, UBS has agreed to pay $1.5 billion to US, UK, Swiss and Hong Kong authorities in relation to the Libor fixing scandal. This is one of the largest fines ever imposed on a bank, and the investigation is still ongoing.

- The 9.30am UK retail sales figures have come out worse than expected at 0%, despite expectations of an improvement. We are also awaiting US figures this afternoon – unemployment claims at 1.30pm and existing home sales and manufacturing index data at 3pm so that will be something to keep an eye on.

- CFDs and forex trading are leveraged products which can result in losses greater than your initial deposit. Ensure you fully understand the risks.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.