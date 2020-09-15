Internal Market Bill and Jobless rate

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Internal Market Bill passed its first hurdle in Commons.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 15, 2020 12:27 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Internal Market Bill and Jobless rate

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Internal Market Bill, his plan to rewrite part of the Brexit deal, passed its first hurdle in Commons. Also, the U.K. jobless rate for the three months to July was released at 4.1%, as expected. It stood at 3.9% the previous month.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, GBP/USD has broken below a rising trend line and stands below its 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI remains within its selling area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 1.3255. The nearest support would be set at 1.2490 and a second one would be set at June 28 bottom at 1.2250 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: 39000 Barrier on Hold, Rebound or Drop?
Today 02:22 PM
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: QQQ rises but the recovery could be short -lived
Today 01:54 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks could resume drop after Thursday’s reversal
Today 11:52 AM
USD, yields rise into next week’s PCE inflation: The Week Ahead
Today 03:46 AM
USD/JPY: Japanese disinflationary pressures build casting doubt over future BOJ hikes
Today 12:41 AM
Gold, Wall Street slammed as PMI data stifles hopes of Fed rate cuts
Yesterday 11:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD outlook: Stronger EZ data underpins euro as dollar weakens
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 11:30 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD on the ropes as US dollar bears back peddle
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 05:03 AM
      Uptrend
      AUD/USD outlook supported by rallying metals and Chinese markets
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 22, 2024 01:36 PM
        gpbusd_06
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable stands firm despite hopes of soft UK CPI
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 22, 2024 02:34 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.