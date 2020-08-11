Intercontinental Hotels Group: reassuring 1H earnings
Intercontinental Hotels Group is well oriented this morning after saying that "2Q free cash flow was broadly neutral, resulting from strong cash management." Moreover, 1H results were broadly matching the trading update released late June.
From a chartist point of view, prices escape from a declining triangle drawn since early June. The stock now trades above its 50-day MA while the RSI is well oriented above 50. As long as 3345 remains support, a new up leg would be anticipated with next resistances at 4336 and then 5147.
From a chartist point of view, prices escape from a declining triangle drawn since early June. The stock now trades above its 50-day MA while the RSI is well oriented above 50. As long as 3345 remains support, a new up leg would be anticipated with next resistances at 4336 and then 5147.
Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital
Latest market news
Today 02:26 AM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Yesterday 10:28 AM
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Equities articles
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
December 23, 2024 02:45 PM