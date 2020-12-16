Interactive Brokers (IBKR): a new upmove occurs
Interactive Brokers (IBKR), a global online broker, has agreed to purchase a self-directed retail brokerage segment from online custodian Folio Investing. However, the company did not disclose the details.
Recently, the company reported that daily average revenue trade jumped 179% on year to an average of 2.3 million trades per day in November.
From a technical point of view, the stock broke above a consolidation zone and the flag pattern, suggesting the continuation of the bullish trend. Recently, the prices are trading above both rising 20-day and 50-day moving averages. In addition, the stock prices have recorded a new 52-week, suggesting the upside momentum for the prices. Bullish readers could set the support level at $52.80, while resistance levels would be located at $62.50 and $66.80.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
