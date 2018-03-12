Inflation in focus again after weak wage growth calms markets

Just as it appears that nervous markets have been put at ease by last Friday’s weaker-than-expected wage growth figures, key inflation numbers to be released this week are potentially set to create more uncertainty for investors.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 13, 2018 12:51 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Just as it appears that nervous markets have been put at ease by last Friday’s weaker-than-expected wage growth figures, key inflation numbers to be released this week are potentially set to create more uncertainty for investors. US Consumer Price Index data is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, while the Producer Price Index is slated for Wednesday.

Last Friday's US jobs report revealed that month-over-month average hourly earnings in February rose by only 0.1%, which was lower than both the expected 0.2% and the previous month’s 0.3%. Annualized, that came out to 2.6%, which was lower than the 2.8% expected. More than a month earlier, in the beginning of February, January wage growth data came out higher-than-expected, sparking a wave of concern about inflation and interest rates, and leading to sharply elevated market volatility as stock prices briefly entered into correction territory.

Friday’s weak hourly earnings data contradicted the previous month’s strong wage growth, easing equity market concerns about inflation and helping to prompt a robust rally for stocks on Friday. This stock rally cooled down significantly by Monday. Meanwhile, the US dollar was moderately pressured by Friday’s low wage growth figures, despite a stellar headline reading for job creation at 313,000 jobs added in February against prior expectations of around 200,000. The resulting dollar weakness continued into Monday.

Looking ahead to this week, key inflation data will feature Tuesday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February, which is expected at +0.2%, significantly lower than the previous month’s higher-than-expected +0.5%. Core CPI (excluding food and energy) is also expected at +0.2%, after the previous month’s higher-than-expected +0.3%. Wednesday’s Producer Price Index (PPI) for February is expected at +0.1% after the previous month’s in-line +0.4% reading. Finally, Core PPI (excluding food and energy) is expected at +0.2% after the previous month’s higher-than-expected +0.4%.

From a technical perspective, USD/CAD has pulled back sharply in the past week from the key 1.3000 psychological resistance level to trade just above a key uptrend support line extending back to the 1.2250-area lows of late January and early February. Any markedly weaker-than-expected inflation readings this week could lead to a boost for stocks and further pressure on the struggling dollar. Such pressure could prompt a trend line breakdown for USD/CAD, with an immediate downside target around the 1.2700 support area. In contrast, any stronger-than-expected inflation readings this week could lead to more volatility for stocks and a boost for the dollar. In this event, a bounce off the trend line for USD/CAD could once again target a retest of the noted 1.3000 resistance highs.


Related tags: Dollar Shares market USD Forex CPI PPI Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.