- Indices continue the bullish trend with FTSE opening at 6295.96, the DAX opening at 7587.57 and the DOW closing at 13986.50

- EU stocks rose slightly from yesterday as investors await Spain’s bond auction and ECB press conference this afternoon due at 1:30pm

- In banking credit Suisse revealed worse than expected 4th quarter net profits RBS became latest bank to be fined Libor scandal – £391m to US/UK authorities

- In currencies, cable is at 1.5682, GBP/EUR is at 1.1587 and USD/EUR is at 0.7388

- Economic data today from the UK at 9:30am manufacturing production, at 9:45am BoE GOV-designate Carney giving a speech, at 12:00 asset purchase facility and also at 12:00 official bank rate MPC rate statement.

- From Europe there is the EU Economic summit and at 12:45 minimum bid rate.

- Then in the US the Unemployment claims at 1:30pm