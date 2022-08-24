Index in focus: Nasdaq 100 summer recovery at risk

Our traders are expecting a bounce in the index on balance - Will they be correct in their bias?

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 25, 2022 12:48 AM
Downward trend
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

US indices are trading fairly quietly for the second straight day as traders soak up the end of the summer and avoid getting too committed ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s keynote address at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Friday (see our full preview of the highly-anticipated event here).

The pause gives us an opportunity to establish the key levels to watch on one of our most-widely traded indices, the Nasdaq 100 (US Tech 100). As the chart below shows, the index rallied nearly 25% off the June lows to last week’s peak, but sellers have aggressively pushed prices down in recent days, leaving the Nasdaq 100 testing a key previous support/resistance zone around 12,900. This area put a floor under prices in March and April, and once the index broke below it, it acted as resistance in early June; coincidentally, the 50-day EMA also sits in the upper 12,000s, strengthening the importance of that area for technical traders:

CIFXNASDAQ10008242022

Source: StoneX, TradingView

Interestingly, our traders have flipped back to a bullish position in the index following last week’s selloff. According to our internal data, roughly two-thirds of the outstanding volume on the StoneX Retail platforms (FOREX.com and City Index) was on the short side throughout last week; this week, that’s flipped to about 60% net long, suggesting that our traders are expecting a bounce in the index on balance.

Will they be correct in their (slight) bias? Time will tell, but given the weakness in other risk assets and our expectation of a relatively hawkish speech from Chairman Powell on Friday, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a break lower heading into September. In that scenario, the next level of support to watch would be around 12,200.

Meanwhile, a confirmed bounce from this key level could take the index back toward the summer highs and the 661.8% Fibonacci retracement of the March-June fall at 13,700 in September.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Tech Stocks Nasdaq Indices Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Tech Stocks articles

Market trader analysing data
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Amazon results take centre stage after mixed Alphabet and AMD earnings
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 6, 2025 01:00 PM
    Circuit board
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will NVDA’s Earnings Prick the AI Bubble?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    November 18, 2024 08:05 PM
      stocks_09
      Nasdaq 100 outlook: Big Tech Q3 earnings preview
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 19, 2023 09:47 AM
        Circuit board
        Robotics stocks: a guide to trading robotics companies
        By:
        Patrick Foot
        October 18, 2023 12:06 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.