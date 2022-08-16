﻿

Index in focus: All eyes on 34K for Dow traders

Why this week’s price action could set the trading bias for US indices heading into September and beyond...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 17, 2022 1:32 AM
Uptrend
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

After a solid day to start the week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (Wall Street CFD) is gaining more ground today.

The proximate cause for this morning’s rally comes from the US consumer. Between a solid 11.6% y/y rise in Redbook’s weekly retail sales figure and strong results from both Walmart (WMT +5%) and Home Depot (HD +4%), traders are more confident that economic growth remains on sound footing, despite ongoing inflationary pressures.

As we go to press, the Dow is testing arguably its most important price level of the past year at 34,000. Looking at the chart below, the index consistently found support near 34K in July, September, October, November and January, and, once breaking below it, found resistance at that same level in March and May. This price action underscores the technical principle of polarity, which states that a previous support level, once broken, becomes future resistance and vice versa.

All told, the price action suggests that the 34K level is a critical bull/bear delineation point, so a confirmed break above 34K would strengthen the near-term bullish bias and potentially pave the way for a move back toward record highs around 37K later this year. Meanwhile, a strong reversal off the 34K zone that breaks the near-term bullish channel would suggest that the most-followed US index has yet to shake off this year’s bearish momentum and would point a deeper retracement back below 32K.

CIDJIA08162022

Source: StoneX, TradingView

Despite the lack of top-tier economic data and generally lower liquidity due to “Dog Days of Summer” trade, this week’s price action could nonetheless set the trading bias for US indices heading into September and beyond.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Dow Jones Indices Technical Analysis Retail Sales

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls on inflation worries
Today 02:21 PM
USD/JPY, Gold and GBP/USD analysis - Forex Friday, March 15, 2024
Today 12:00 PM
Central Bank galore with BOJ, Fed, BOE, SNB and RBA on tap: The Week Ahead
Today 04:42 AM
Fed must commit to finishing the inflation fight to prevent gold upside
Today 01:38 AM
USD bears scramble, USD/JPY eyes breakout after US data: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:23 PM
Big session for ASX bulls as uptrend support gives way
Yesterday 10:07 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dow Jones articles

Congress building
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls on inflation worries
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 02:21 PM
    USA flag
    Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA pares gains after hotter PPI
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 01:10 PM
      Congress building
      Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls in cautious trade ahead of tomorrow's CPI data
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      March 11, 2024 01:36 PM
        Congress building
        Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after a Goldilocks NFP report
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        March 8, 2024 01:59 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.