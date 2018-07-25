If Boeing is a tariff bellwether watch out

The biggest U.S. exporter of goods by dollar value flew into previously unforeseen turbulence in the second quarter.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 26, 2018 6:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

If Boeing is a tariff bellwether, watch out

Summary

The biggest U.S. exporter of goods by dollar value flew into previously unforeseen turbulence in the second quarter.

Margins called out

Global stocks were roiled by Wall Street’s disappointed reaction to Boeing’s quarterly report. It beat profit and revenue estimates, but reduced margin forecasts for its defence business. Its shares fell as much as 3.5%.

No ‘Tariffs’, many ‘Charges’

Boeing didn’t spotlight restrictive international trade conditions. In fact, it didn’t mention ‘trade’ or ‘tariffs’ in the summary release at all. ‘Charge(s)’ however were peppered throughout. Higher costs for the long-delayed KC-46 in-flight refuelling tanker programme were in focus. These amounted to $426m. Other signs of deteriorating earnings quality included a 2.6 percentage point year-on-year decline of its defence, space and security segment margin. Unforeseen KC-46 delays and changes were to blame. Margin issues also echoed in guidance. Boeing raised revenues expected in 2018 to $97bn-$99bn from $96bn-$98bn previously, but EPS guidance was static at $14.30-$14.50. That left Wall Street exposed given $14.56 a share consensus.

Tariff bomb hits

The key takeaway is that unexpected costs, whilst not unusual occurrence, were off the radar till Wednesday. Their size was also alarming. Furthermore, they follow Boeing’s consistent warnings about possible tariff impact. The lack of a material outlook upgrade by rival Northrop Grumman, despite its own earnings beat, also pressured the sector. Six of the 8 biggest names traded lower. Other industrial multinationals reporting on Wednesday were more direct on trade. GM blamed rising steel and aluminium costs due to tariffs for a reduced full-year profit forecast.

Peak Boeing

True, the stars are still aligned for aerospace and defence in ways they’re not for automobiles. Boeing’s commercial airplanes segment, its largest, saw an operating margin jump of 240 basis points. The division’s order backlog rose to $488bn in the quarter from $486bn. Defence manufacturing is also having a great cycle. Global demand for military aircraft is robust whilst the Trump administration is also likely to raise defence spending. But after rising 157% between Trump’s election and early June, Boeing shares largely price foreseeable growth. At 22 times earnings forecast over the next 12 months, the stock’s valuation also outpaces most rivals. That makes Boeing a prime candidate for portfolio lightening.

Thoughts on Boeing’s technical share price chart

Wednesday’s descent confirms a failure to re-establish the broken rising channel that commenced in March. This follows a severe challenge between June and earlier this month. The 17-session gap between breakdown and re-entry on 17th July made accomplishing the feat a big ask. In the event, the rejection was swift. Monday’s rise reached the underside of the lower rising trend line but went no further. It was the final nail in the coffin for the pattern. The key watch now is whether corroborated support near $352 dollars will hold. Price straddles the line almost precisely late in the session. A fearsomely attenuated candle isn’t the best harbinger for buyers. Signs of support are visible at 61.8% of the recent up leg. But common sense suggests any decisive break lower may require last month’s support near $327 to prevent a deeper correction. With the Relative Strength Index almost central in its range but bearish in direction, chances of a return to mid-year lows look enhanced. A complete inversion of the 21-day moving average in coming sessions would confirm a bearish medium-term direction.


Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.