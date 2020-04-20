IBEX 35 rebound fades

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez would seek to continue the state of emergency, aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic, until 9 May.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 20, 2020 5:01 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

IBEX 35 rebound fades

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez would seek to continue the state of emergency, aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic, until 9 May - but added the total confinement of young people will be relaxed slightly from 27 April.

Spain suggests a recovery fund of around €1.5 trillion financed through perpetual EU debt to face the Covid-19 crisis. This proposition would not imply legal modifications. German chancellor Angela Merkel has already said that she will not accept any kind of “coronabonds”. The next European Union summit will be held on Thursday. 
With nearly 200,000 cases, Spain is one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. 

From a technical perspective, the IBEX 35 index struck against its upper Bollinger boundary on a daily chart and is capped by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the former down leg. The price index is now challenging its 20-day simple moving average. A simple ABC correction chart pattern would drive prices down towards the horizontal support at 6420 and 6090.

Only a break above 7440 would invalidate the bearish view and would call for a recovery towards 8000.  

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Indices Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil outlook: WTI plunges on Gaza ceasefire news, China concerns
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Downtrend to Extend to New 2024 Lows?
Yesterday 08:00 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: BoE and Fed rate cut expectations remain in focus
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Gold Forecast: Bond yields and geopolitics on the radar as traders’ eye fresh highs
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
February 2, 2024 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
February 2, 2024 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 analysis: More volatility ahead with Apple, Amazon and Meta earnings on tap
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 1, 2024 04:30 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: AI optimism takes a hit ahead of FOMC
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 31, 2024 11:30 AM
      stocks_06
      S&P 500 Forecast: SPX Has Risen 12 of the Last 13 Weeks – What’s Next?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 30, 2024 06:29 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 26, 2024 12:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.