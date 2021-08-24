Hungary hikes again

The National Bank of Hungary raised rates by 30 bps to lift its benchmark interest rates to 1.5%

August 25, 2021 1:59 AM

Hungary hikes again!

Hungary may have its problems with the European Union, such as concerns over immigration and holding out back its vote for the European Recovery Fund until the last minute, however they will remain a part of the EU.  On the other hand, Hungary is one of several countries that are not in the Eurozone, and therefore, don’t use the Euro.  Hungary has its own central bank and sets its own monetary policy.  Earlier, the National Bank of Hungary raised rates by 30 bps, just as it had done at its June and July meetings, to lift its benchmark interest rates to 1.5%, the highest since June 2015. They intend to remain hawkish as they wind down asset purchases!  Hungary has one of the highest inflation rates in the European Union at 4.6%, down from 5.3% in June and much higher than the Eurozone inflation rate at 2.2%.  Like most central banks, the Central Bank of Hungary expects inflation to moderate towards their target rate of 3% in the medium to long term.

What are emerging market economies?

USD/HUF has been trading in an orderly,  downward sloping channel since May 2020. In late July, the pair tested the top trendline of the channel near 307.6490 and failed, moving lower into the channel.  Notice that moving into those highs, the RSI began to diverge with price.  With the expectation of a hike and the hawkish sentiment which followed, USD/HUF is down 1.02% over the last 2 days and has broken below the 200 Day Moving Average at 297.5725.  Price is nearing the 50% retracement of the June 1st lows to the July 22nd highs, as well as horizontal support, near 295.1845.  The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement is just below near 292.2429.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

If you want to trade USD/HUF, click here!

On a 240-minute timeframe, USD/HUF appears to be near completion of a rounding top from the downward sloping trendline on the daily timeframe.  Price may be in for a bounce or short-term correction as the RSI is at 24.24, indicating price is oversold. If price breaks below the two Fibonacci levels mentioned on the daily timeframe, it can fall to horizontal support near 286.7300.  However, if price bounces, where will it go?  There is a strong confluence of resistance above with horizontal resistance at 297.4965, and the 200 Day Moving Average at 297.5710.  If price can get above there, the next level is the top, downward sloping trendline of the channel on the daily chart.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

If inflation continues to rise in Hungary and the National Bank of Hungary continues to raise rates, USD/HUF may continue to make its way back towards the bottom trendline of the long-term channel near 278.60!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex Central Bank Inflation Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.