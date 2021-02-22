Whilst additional restructuring costs are expected to be a drag in the near term, the rebound focusing on Asia could well be stronger.

Lloyds reports on 24th February.

Profits are expected to fall sharply owing to bad loan write offs in the region of £4.7 billion.

Pre-tax profits are expected to drop to £905 million, down from £4.4 billion a year earlier.

The dividend is expected to be reinstated at 1p.

Net Interest Income will also be closely watch as it measures what Lloyds makes from mortgages. This figure could remain pressurized as interest rates remain historically low.





