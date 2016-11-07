hsbc dividend cheer may be followed by chill 2681122016

HSBC paints a dour picture for its U.K.-based business which it expects to face Brexit flak, but investors are focusing on dividend hopes.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 8, 2016 12:52 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

HSBC paints a dour picture for its U.K.-based business which it expects to face Brexit flak, but investors are focusing on dividend hopes.

 

Unlike the British press, it seems, investors are clear that the bulk of HSBC’s future revenues, profits and growth, on the near horizon hinge more on businesses overseas.

Ironically though, it was a change in how Britain’s Prudential Regulation Authority treats HSBC’s investment in China’s Bank of Communications that enabled the group to report another rise in core capital to 13.9% from 12.1% at the end of June.

The perception that the group’s regulatory ‘cushion’ is strengthening —albeit in the third-quarter it was only a paper accounting treatment—plays directly to HSBC’s ability to maintain dividend pay-outs at the current level, hence shares rose as much as 5% on Monday.

 

However HSBC’s profits are still declining, and likely to continue doing so for the long term.

 

The group’s abandonment of a 10% return on equity (ROE) target earlier this year tells investors all they need to know about when the bank expects to offer shareholder income around that level.

True, core profit would have been more optically pleasing in Q3 without such impairments as a £1.7bn loss from the sale of HSBC’s Brazilian business, falling trade finance revenues, and negative currency effects.

Its Risk Weighted Asset sell-off is also as good as done, with assets equivalent to just a fifth of the $250bn-$300bn total remaining to be sold by the end of 2017.

But HSBC’s cost of equity is widely thought to have churned around 9% for most of 2016.

That’s great given the economic climate for global banks, but still way above returns which, likewise, have floundered around 2%, and are expected to continue to do so for years.

The U.K. does offer opportunities given the group’s roots here and 13% current account base—less than half of the group’s retail deposit base has a mortgage with the lender.

Strong returns in Asia also promise a smoother post-RWA ride for HSBC than for rivals.

For the immediate term though, investors may yet face the banking sector’s continuing ‘winter chill’ before the thaw, because the group has not categorically ruled out dipping into reserves, or even borrowings to fund the dividend.

Despite its essential dual-nationality, HSBC is no less of a European lender, and its third quarter has done little to make its path back to profitability wider or smoother than rivals’.

 

  • From a technical chart perspective, the group looks to have rid itself of the weight from the bearish trend that developed in the spring of  2013.
  • Shares now trade above the line, though could still decline with it, topside.
  • Almost regardless of the bearish fundamental outlook, HSBA is pointing once again to a 640p-670p resistance zone which was formerly support, with incursions feasible, as per recent history.
  • We would not, however, expect a sustainable breach of the range, absent a credible path towards ROE growth, and HSBC has yet to present a definitive one.

 

WEEKLY CHART

hsbc-weekly-post-q3-7th-november-2016-1342gmt

Please click image to enlarge

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.