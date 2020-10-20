How Will the 2020 US Election Impact Gold

What are the drivers of the gold market, the potential implications of the 2020 US election on gold, and the key differences between gold and silver?

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 20, 2020 11:14 PM
Gold nuggets
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Matt Weller, Global Head of Research at City Index, sits down with Rhona O'Connell, Head of Market Analysis for EMEA and Asia at StoneX Group, to discuss the drivers of the gold market, the potential implications of the 2020 US election on gold, and the key differences between gold and silver.


Related tags: Election Gold Silver

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Election articles

Vote being posted in ballot box
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2025 12:29 PM
    germany_09
    How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Forecast: Tepid Trump Tariff Talk Has Bulls Eyeing Record High
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 21, 2025 07:48 PM
        Close-up of stock market board
        How Have US Elections Impacted the Stock Market?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 16, 2025 06:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.