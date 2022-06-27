How to use Amazon to position for the rebound in stocks to extend

Last week, U.S stock markets rebounded from oversold levels supported by end of month, end of the quarter and end of financial year rebalancing flows and by softer economic data.

June 27, 2022 4:57 PM

Last week, U.S stock markets rebounded from oversold levels supported by end of month, end of the quarter and end of financial year rebalancing flows and by softer economic data.

The softer patch of data has flamed fears of an imminent recession while at the same time raising hopes the Fed will pivot from its hawkish rate-hiking path earlier than expected. This is a reprisal of the stock market playbook last rolled out during Covid, whereby bad news is viewed as good news, as it prompts a dovish central bank reaction.

Notably, last week’s recovery has undone a good chunk of the damage that followed the higher-than-expected U.S CPI and inflation expectations prints on June 10. The Nasdaq is above the level it closed that day, and U.S 10-year yields have given back a good chunk of their post-CPI gains.

Presuming the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, the core personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE) to be released on Friday doesn’t exceed expectations, there is room for the stock market rally to continue this week and into July as new money is committed to the market for the start of the new financial year.

To position for this, we favour using fallen tech giant Amazon which at the recent double low near $101 (from mid-June) was trading 46% below its bull market $188 high. As a side note, the share price of Amazon has frequently turned in the past after making double lows and double tops.

Consider opening longs on a dip to $112 with a stop loss placed at $99.00. The profit target is the band of resistance between $130.00 and $135.00, viewed on the chart below.

Amazon Daily chart 27th of June

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of June 27 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

 

 

Related tags: Stocks Abe AU Equities Monthly Trade SG Equities Monthly Trade Equities

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Stocks articles

stocks_02
S&P 500 Tempts ATH Breakout After USD Drawdown
By:
James Stanley
February 19, 2025 04:19 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    Nasdaq 100 forecast: Amazon results take centre stage after mixed Alphabet and AMD earnings
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 6, 2025 01:00 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P 500 Bounces After Massive Gap-Down on DeepSeek AI Fears
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 27, 2025 04:19 PM
        stocks_04
        Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Forecast for the Week Ahead: FOMC, Core PCE
        By:
        James Stanley
        January 26, 2025 08:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.