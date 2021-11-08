How to position for ASX200 catch up into year end

The S&P500 finished last week at fresh record highs, up over 2% for the week and up 25% year to date. With the giddy post-pandemic heights, pockets of excess are evident.

November 8, 2021 4:21 PM
Australian flag

 

Tesla added $350 billion to its market capitalisation in a matter of weeks. Nvidia, a company with a market cap of $740 billion (over five times BHPs market cap), rallied 12% on Thursday of last week.

When scanning for opportunities to take advantage of a stock market rally into year-end, it is towards the stock indices that have underperformed and have the potential to play catch up, we turn.

The ASX200 is currently languishing 2% below its all-time highs and up a relatively modest 13% (ex-dividends) year to date. Its underperformance due to a lack of technology stocks, exposure to decelerating Chinese growth, and extended lockdowns in NSW, Victoria, and NSW.

Despite higher than expected inflation and the RBA removing its yield target policy last week, the RBA’s economic forecasts were only modestly changed, and the RBA’s base case for rate hikes remains not until 2024.

To take advantage of a still dovish RBA, the easing of Chinese growth and lockdown headwinds, and evidence of a basing in the ASX200 at last week's 7311 quadruple low, consider the following trade idea.

Should the ASX200 (cash index) break above the band of horizontal resistance coming from recent highs 7477/87, we favour opening longs on a stop entry at 7495 (cash index), looking for a retest of the August 7632 high.

The stop loss would initially be placed at 7422 and trailed higher to 7460 if the ASX200 trades 7550ish.

 

ASX200 Daily Chart 8th of November

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of November 8th, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Indices Indices Monthly Trade

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, VIX analysis: COT report
Today 12:54 AM
USD/JPY: Bullish case eroding fast as US economic data rolls over
Today 12:20 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Aussie rises for a second week, RBA on tap
Yesterday 08:00 PM
DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Recapture Key Levels on Dovish Fed, Solid Earnings
Yesterday 08:00 AM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
May 4, 2024 08:00 PM
Gold analysis: Outlook remains positive despite post NFP drop
May 4, 2024 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Wall Street sign with a building in background
S&P 500 analysis: Apple earnings and NFP in focus after Fed’s mixed signals
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
May 2, 2024 04:00 PM
    gold_05
    Gold forecast: Upside potential in focus as USD mulls a pullback
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 2, 2024 04:23 AM
      stocks_02
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: The ‘downside’ to selling in May and going away
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 30, 2024 04:04 AM
        Laptop keyboard with social media likes and love icons
        DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Vulnerable Through Earnings Season
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 25, 2024 03:09 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.