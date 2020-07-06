Hong Kong Exchange Extends Its Upmove On The Improving Market Sentiment

Hong Kong Exchange (388.HK) jumped 9% last week, while China's Shanghai Composite index soared 6.5%. Overseas investors would use Hong Kong Exchange's stock connection to invest China's market. The northbound capital inflow to buy China's stock accumulated to 160 billion yuan for the week ended July 3, comparing the outflow of 67.9 billion yuan in March.....

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 6, 2020 11:59 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hong Kong Exchange (388.HK) Extends Its Upmove On The Improving Market Sentiment

Hong Kong Exchange (388.HK) jumped 9% last week, while China's Shanghai Composite index soared 6.5%. Overseas investors would use Hong Kong Exchange's stock connection to invest China's market. The northbound capital inflow to buy China's stock accumulated to 160 billion yuan for the week ended July 3, comparing the outflow of 67.9 billion yuan in March.

In the below chart, Shanghai Composite index, as shown on the weekly chart, broke above the long term trend line, indicating that the sentiment of the China market is turning bullish.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Except for the increase of capital inflow for investing Chinese market, Hong Kong's stock exchange is also benefited from the returning of Chinese stocks from the U.S. market. The stock already touched the 2nd resistance level as mentioned.


From a technical point of view, the trend of the stock remains strong as the prices are trading around the record high level on the daily chart.

The RSI is above its overbought level at 70, but has not displayed any reversal signal.

Bullish readers could consider to place the nearest support level at HK$322 (the high of June 24), while resistance levels would be located at HK$375 and HK$405.



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities China

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.