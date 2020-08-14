Home Depot earnings on deck

Can the retailer maintain its uptrend?

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 14, 2020 7:39 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
On Tuesday August 18th, Home Depot (HD), the home improvement specialty retailer, is likely to unveil second quarter EPS of $3.48 vs $3.17 last year on sales of $33.6 billion compared to $30.8 billion a year ago. The Co is also anticipated to move up or down by 5.3% based on options volatility. The Stock slid 3% after they last reported earnings.

Looking at the chart, HD has been in a long term uptrend since posting a year-to-date low in March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Price action quickly rallied to an all-time high, consolidated inside a symmetrical triangle continuation pattern and then broke out to the upside. Price action remains supported by its 20-day moving average. The MACD is indicating upside momentum as it trends higher above its median level. Strong overlap support can be seen at the $260 level. As long as prices can hold above their 20-day MA, we anticipate a continuation of the trend higher towards $292 and $310 in extension. A break below $260 could signal the end of the bullish trend channel.



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Happy Trading
Related tags: Equities Stocks Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Dollar, EUR/USD analysis: FX markets show limited CPI response
Today 05:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :DJIA rises despite hotter than forecast CPI
Today 02:42 PM
Gold, USD/JPY analysis: Dollar in focus as CPI looms
Today 11:18 AM
EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:55 AM
Gold forecast: Seasonals point to Jan gains, or did gold peak to soon?
Today 03:49 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: An inverse play on what happens with US 2-year bond yields
Today 12:37 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

aus_03
AUD/USD, ASX 200: An inverse play on what happens with US 2-year bond yields
By:
David Scutt
Today 12:37 AM
    aus_02
    ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
    By:
    David Scutt
    December 19, 2023 02:00 AM
      Oil extraction
      ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 14, 2023 02:31 AM
        Market chart showing uptrend
        Soft landing narrative may see risk run riot unless inflation heats up
        By:
        David Scutt
        December 12, 2023 02:53 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.