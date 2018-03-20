HK Stock Focus Positive elements sighted in Tencent ahead of earnings

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
March 21, 2018 4:00 AM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Medium-term technical outlook (1-3months) on Tencent Holdings (HKG: 0700)



Key technical elements

  • Since its recent 16% decline seen from its current all-time high of 476.60 printed on 29 Jan 2018, Tencent has started to consolidate with positive technical elements ahead of its Q4 and annual 2017 earnings announcement tomorrow, 21 Mar. A conference call will be held at 8.00 pm (HK time) after the close of the Hong Kong cash stock market.
  • The recent two uplegs from 09 Feb low of 398.00 to 21 Feb high of 458.00 and 05 Mar low of 425.00 to 16 Mar high of 472.80 has been accompanied by increasing volume (see daily chart).
  • The daily RSI oscillator has managed to stage a bullish breakout from its former corresponding descending trendline (in line with the price resistance from its current all-time of 476.60) and continued to inch higher from its ascending support at the 50% level. These observations suggest a revival of medium-term upside momentum and a bullish pre-signal to indicate an impending bullish breakout above the 476.60 current all-time high level.
  • The primary uptrend of Tencent from its 23 Dec 2016 low remains intact as it continues to evolve in a bullish ascending channel. The resistances (upper limit) of the channel stand at 500.50 follow by 521.10/52.90 which also confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster (see daily & weekly charts).
  • The intermediate support rests at 447.00 (the recent gapped up seen on 12 Mar 2018 follow by the key medium-term support of 425.00 (05 Mar 2018 swing low & 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going recovery from 09 Feb low to 16 Mar 2018 high).  

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate support: 447.00

Pivot (key support): 425.00

Resistances: 476.60, 500.50 & 521.10/525.90

Next support: 364.00

Conclusion

Technical analysis on the stock price of Tencent Holdings suggests that its primary uptrend in place 23 Dec 2016 low remains intact despite the recent 16% decline seen in late Jan 2018 to 09 Feb 2018. Current key technical elements suggest that the stock may soon stage a bullish breakout above its 476.60 current all-time high level and resume its bullish impulsive upleg sequence.

Therefore as long as the 425.00 key medium-term pivotal support holds and a break above 476.60, Tencent is likely to stage another potential upleg to target the next resistances at 500.500 and 521.10/525.90

However, a break below 425.00 shall put the bullish tone on hold to open up scope for an extension of the corrective decline towards the next support at 364.00 (medium-term swing low of 06 Dec 2017, the primary ascending channel support & 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the primary uptrend from 23 Dec 2016 low to 29 Jan 2018 high).

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.




Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:54 PM
10 top trading indicators you should know
Yesterday 10:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Yesterday 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Yesterday 04:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
July 26, 2023 12:02 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 26, 2023 09:50 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Rolls Royce shares pop on huge beat – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 26, 2023 07:15 AM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 outlook: Where next for Meta stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 25, 2023 01:28 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.