May 26, 2017 6:44 PM
Medium-term technical outlook on PetroChina (HKG: 0857)

PetroChina_weekly_26 May 2017

PetroChina_daily_26 May 2017(Click to enlarge charts)

Key technical elements

  • The recent year-long rally from January 2016 (coincided with the 26.05 low printed on the benchmark WTI crude oil) had stalled at the median line of a long-term bearish descending channel in place since April 2011 high (see weekly chart).
  • The lower boundary (support) of the aforementioned long-term descending channel rests at 3.60/50 which is also defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster (see weekly chart).
  • The recent price action has staged a bearish breakdown from a medium-term ascending channel support from January 2016 which suggested the year-long rally from January 2016 low of 4.16 is a corrective up move and the stock may now resume a bearish impulsive downleg within its long-term downtrend.
  • Both the weekly and daily RSI oscillators remain bearish below their respective corresponding resistances. In addition, the daily RSI oscillator continues to inch downwards  below the 50% level without any prior bullish divergence signal. These observations suggest that medium-term downside momentum of price action remains intact.
  • The key medium-term resistance stands at 5.65 which is defined by the pull-back support of the former broken ascending channel support and the former swing low area of 10 March/07 April 2017.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate resistance: 5.40

Pivot (key resistance): 5.65

Supports: 4.81 & 4.16

Next resistance: 6.50

Conclusion

Therefore, as long as the 5.65 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, PetroChina is likely to see further potential downside pressure for a decline to retest 4.81 before 4.16 (January 2016 low).

On the other hand, a clearance above 5.65 may negate the preferred bearish bias for a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 6.50 (median line of the long-term bearish descending channel).

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 

