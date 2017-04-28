Technical Outlook on MGM China (2282-HKG)

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key technical elements

MGM China has started to reverse from its 2 year horrendous downtrend from January 2014 where it shed 78% to print a low of 7.83 on 21 January 2016. Current price action has recovered close to a third of the aforementioned losses.

From the 07 July 2016 low, the stock has evolved into a medium-term bullish ascending channel with its upper boundary now at 19.66/20.00.

The aforementioned ascending channel resistance also confluences with the 0.618 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 21 January 2017 low to 30 November 2017 high, close to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2-year downtrend from 20 January 2014 high to 21 January 2016 low and the swing high area of 28 Jan/18 Feb 2015.

The daily RSI oscillator remains bullish above its support and still has potential room to manoeuvre to the upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest that upside momentum of price action remains intact.

The relative chart of MGM China versus the benchmark Hang Seng Index (HSI) and its technical elements advocate for a potential outperformance of MGM China against HSI.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 16.58

Resistance: 19.66/20.00

Next supports: 15.40 & 12.50

Conclusion

As long as the 16.58 pivotal support holds, MGM China is likely to see a continuation of its medium-term up move to target the next resistance at 19.66/20.00

On the other hand, failure to hold above 16.58 may negate the preferred bullish tone to see a slide to test the ascending channel support at 15.40. A break below 15.40 is likely to trigger a deeper decline towards the next support at 12.50.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.