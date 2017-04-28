hk stock focus medium term uptrend remains intact for mgm china 2691712017

Technical Outlook on MGM China (2282-HKG) (Click to enlarge charts) Key technical elements MGM China has started to reverse from its 2 year horrendous downtrend […]


April 28, 2017 5:38 PM
Technical Outlook on MGM China (2282-HKG)

MGM China_(daily)_28 Apr 2017

MGM China versus HSI_daily_28 Apr 2017(Click to enlarge charts)

Key technical elements

  • MGM China has started to reverse from its 2 year horrendous downtrend from January 2014 where it shed 78% to print a low of 7.83 on 21 January 2016. Current price action has recovered close to a third of the aforementioned losses.
  • From the 07 July 2016 low, the stock has evolved into a medium-term bullish ascending channel with its upper boundary now at 19.66/20.00.
  • The aforementioned ascending channel resistance also confluences with the 0.618 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 21 January 2017 low to 30 November 2017 high, close to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2-year downtrend from 20 January 2014 high to 21 January 2016 low and the swing high area of 28 Jan/18 Feb 2015.
  • The daily RSI oscillator remains bullish above its support and still has potential room to manoeuvre to the upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest that upside momentum of price action remains intact.
  • The relative chart of MGM China versus the benchmark Hang Seng Index (HSI) and its technical elements advocate for  a potential outperformance of MGM China against HSI.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 16.58

Resistance: 19.66/20.00

Next supports: 15.40 & 12.50

Conclusion

As long as the 16.58 pivotal support holds, MGM China is likely to see a continuation of its medium-term up move to target the next resistance at 19.66/20.00

On the other hand, failure to hold above 16.58 may negate the preferred bullish tone to see a slide to test the ascending channel support at 15.40. A break below 15.40 is likely to trigger a deeper decline towards the next support at 12.50.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd ("we", "our") website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.