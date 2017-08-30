HK Stock Focus Further potential upside for Hang Seng Bank

Medium-term technical outlook on Hang Seng Bank (HKG: 0011)













Key technical elements

The medium-term uptrend of Hang Seng Bank in place since 27 January 2016 low is not showing any signs of bullish exhaustion at this juncture. The daily RSI oscillator has inched up from its corresponding support at the 55% level and still has room further potential upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level at 84%. These observations suggest that medium-term upside momentum of price action remains intact (see daily chart).

The key medium-term support rests at the 172.00/168.70 zone which is defined by the lower boundary of a medium-term ascending channel in place since 09 November 2016 low and the swing low areas of 11 August/24 August 2017 (see daily chart).

The significant medium-term resistance stands at the 189.50/193.60 zone which is defined by the upper boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since March 2009 low and a Fibonacci projection cluster (see weekly chart).

Relative strength chart analysis suggest that Hang Seng Bank may outperform its benchmark Hang Seng Index (HSI) by around 8% (refer to the last chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 172.00/168.70

Resistance: 189.50/193.60

Next support: 153.00/149.15

Conclusion

Therefore, as long as the 172.00/168.70 key pivotal support holds, Hang Seng Bank may see another potential bullish impulsive upleg within its medium-term uptrend to target the next resistance at 189.50/193.60.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 172.00/168.70 is likely to negate the bullish tone to open up scope for a potential corrective decline towards the next support at 153.00/149.15.

