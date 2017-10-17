HK Stock Focus CK Asset Holdings rebounded from key support

Medium-term technical outlook on CK Asset Holdings (HKG: 1113)





Key technical elements

CK Assets Holdings, formerly Cheung Kong Property Holdings has managed to stage a rebound from its medium-term ascending channel support in place since 29 December 2016 low,

The key medium-term support rests at 65.30/64.80 which is defined by the lower boundary of the aforementioned ascending channel, the gap support seen on 16 Oct 2017 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 29 December 2016 low to 09 August 2017 high.

The daily RSI oscillator has continued to inch higher from its corresponding support at the 40% level and still has potential room to manoeuvre to the upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level of 89% seen on 09 August 2017. These observations suggest that medium-term upside momentum of price action remains intact.

The next significant medium-term resistances stand at 72.50/74.10 follow by 77.55/78.18 (upper boundary of the aforementioned ascending channel, the swing high a rea of 03 June 2015 & Fibonacci projection cluster).

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 65.30/64.80

Resistances: 72.50/74.10 & 77.55/78.18

Next support: 58.45/55.70

Conclusion

The recent corrective decline from its 09 August 2017 high of 70.50 has managed to stall at the medium-term ascending channel support in place since 29 December 2016 low coupled with positive elements as per highlighted earlier.

Therefore, as long as the 65.30/64.80 key medium-term pivotal support holds, CK Asset Holdings may start to undergo another round of bullish impulsive upleg to target the next resistances at 72.50/74.10 follow by 77.55/78.18 next.

However, a break below 64.80 shall invalidate the impulsive upleg scenario to open up scope for an extension of the on-going corrective decline towards the key long-term support of 58.45/55.70 (ascending trendline from 28 Jan 2016 low & former swing high areas of 09 Sep/01 Nov 2016).

Chart is from eSignal

