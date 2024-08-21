Here’s a warning for latecomers to the EUR/USD rally

EUR/USD bulls are feeling emboldened with the common currency surging to highs not seen since July 2023 against the US dollar. However, such has been the rush to buy the euro since the start of August, it’s now sitting at extremely overbought levels on RSI (14) on the daily. That should be a worry for late-to-the-party longs.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 22, 2024 9:11 AM
trading floor
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • EUR/USD has surged to fresh 2024 highs
  • RSI (14) sits in overbought territory on the daily timeframe
  • Outside the early stages of the pandemic, whenever this overbought, it has coincided with a near-term market top

Overview

EUR/USD bulls are feeling emboldened with the common currency surging to highs not seen since July 2023 against the US dollar. However, such has been the rush to buy the euro since the start of August, it’s now sitting at extremely overbought levels on RSI (14) on the daily.

As the chart below shows clearly, that should be a worry for late-to-the-party longs.

EUR/USD stretched. Snap-back next?

The top pane is the EUR/USD daily with the bottom pane RSI (14). The red line in latter is used to show when EUR/USD has been this overbought in the past. The orange vertical dotted line shows what the price did after similar overbought episodes going back to the tail-end of the GFC.

eur aug 22 2024

Outside the initial stages of the pandemic indicated by the grey shading in the top pane, every single occasion RSI (14) has been this level or higher has coincided with a near-term market top. Some have been small reversals, other considerably larger.

While that doesn’t guarantee another reversal on this occasion, it is a warning to those chasing the pair higher ahead in anticipation of Fed rate cuts. They were priced in long ago with the magnitude of expected easing not really changing over the past fortnight even as the dollar sank.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in H2 2024

Rally comes across as a USD-driven event

And when you look at the European data over recent months, it’s hardly a stellar set of numbers. Citi’s economic surprise index – which measures how data comes in relative to market expectations – sits at the lowest level in 11 months, indicating most releases are missing to the downside.

cesieur aug 22 2024

Source: Refinitiv

As such, the EUR/USD surge comes across as technically driven and underpinned by easing expectations that have been relatively static since the early parts of August. If correct, the signal from RSI (14) may be even more pertinent for traders to consider ahead of the latest batch of flash PMI reports due later in the session.

If recent trends persist, they may show the US outperforming the eurozone again on a relative basis. Combined with recent US data flow which has looked reasonable considering where we sit in the cycle, such a scenario may be enough to prompt a rethink on the eight Fed rate cuts markets have priced by June 2025, and whether Jerome Powell will deliver a message fitting with that pricing when he speaks at Jackson Hole on Friday.

pmis aug 22 2024

EUR/USD technical levels

If we were to see a EUR/USD reversal, 1.1140, 1.10452 and 1.0948 are downside levels to note. Should the signal from RSI prove to be false, a continuation of the rally would likely target a push towards 1.12760, the high set in July 2023.

eur usd aug 22 2024

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session EUR/USD Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

japan_03
USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
By:
David Scutt
February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
    aus_04
    Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD Rally Wobbling as Strong Jobs Data Fails to Lift Aussie
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 02:27 AM
        japan_04
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Unwind Risk Elevated as Inflation Pressures Mount
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 19, 2025 11:22 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.