Australian shares took a beating yesterday as the big banks took a hammering on the back of a trading halt by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) to launch a A$3 billion capital raise.

Indices and sectors

The All Ordinaries closed down 1.1 per cent or 59 points to 5,600 points, while the S&P/ASX 200 index was down 64 points closing at 5,610.1 on Thursday.

All sectors, except for materials, were down on Thursday, with the banks leading the downward spiral.

ANZ endured its worst session in almost seven years after coming out of a trading halt on Thursday to launch a $3 billion capital raise and following the announcement of a disappointing earnings update. The bank completed a $2.5 billion institutional placement and announced a $500 million share purchase plan for ordinary shareholders, which will go towards boosting the bank's reserves in response to new regulatory requirements from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority to make the nation's lenders more resilient to financial shocks.

The other big four banks also suffered major losses on Thursday with Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) slipping 3.8 per cent to $81.30, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) fell 3.3 per cent to $32.35 and National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB) down 2.3 per cent to $32.83. This was attributed to investor expectations that the other banks could make similar moves with CBA mooted to be announcing a placement at its Full Year results announcement on Thursday next week and Westpac announcing a mid-year update on Wednesday.

Omkar Joshi​, Watermark Funds Management bank analyst was quoted in The Australian Financial Review (AFR) attributing the heavy losses amongst the big fourin part to concerns about their profitability. "The banks lost value as people sold down their shares to buy the ANZ stocks at a discount, but also because ANZ said the capital raise was due to broad-based issues in the deterioration in credit quality and rising bad debts," Mr Joshi said.

Mr Joshi said bank stocks were likely to lose value throughout the following month or so but would recover once their capital management plans were completed reported The AFR.

While mining stocks rallied on the back of a slightly higher iron ore price after weeks of falls. Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) closed up 1.1 per cent to $53.55, while BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) closed up 0.8 per cent at $26.69. Smaller miners also rallied throughout the day's trade, with South32 (ASX:S32) closing up 0.9 per cent at $1.74, Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM) closing up 2.55 per cent at $11.26, and Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMC) closed up 1.3 per cent at $1.91.

The biggest gainers of the day were OzForex Group Ltd (ASX:OFX) which closed up 12.4 per cent to $2.54, following the announcement of a new strategy, new brand and ambitious revenue targets and Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (ASX:KMD) which rose 8.9 per cent to close at $1.65, after the company's directors advised shareholders to reject New Zealand retailer Briscoe's takeover offer and provided an upbeat trading report.

Engineering company Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) was the biggest loser of the day, down 11.4 per cent to $4.06 on the back of disappointing results which revealed the business was continuing to struggle with the fall in mining investment activity.