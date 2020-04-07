Has the Global Pandemic Unexpectedly Changed the Relationship Between Gold and the Market

Is gold still a safe haven?

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 8, 2020 5:19 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
The S&P vs. GoldThe S&P 500 Futures topped out on February 20th at an all time high of $3397.50 before falling into a downtrend as a result of the coronavirus shutting down sections of the world economy beginning with China. On the same day Gold reached a high of $1623.74 and rallied for 2 more days before declining and entering a sideways market. The S&P 500 Futures reached its lowest point of this short-term downtrend on March 23rd closing at $2220.50 (down 34.6% from its Feb. 20th high), while Gold closed at $1554.17 (down 4.3% from its Feb. 20th high). More recently when the S&P 500 Futures rebounded reaching a high of 2750.00 on April 7th (up 23.9% off the close of March 23rd), on the same day Gold made a high of $1678.60 (up 8.01% off the close of March 23rd). Looking at the daily movements of the S&P 500 Futures front contract compared to Gold from February 20th, to April 7th, it appears that Gold rises and falls at approximately the same time as the S&P 500 Futures. If Gold is truly a safe haven against a falling market, one would expect Gold to be down as the market rallies and up when it declines, roughly speaking. However, the price relationship between the two instruments in the past 34 trading days may be suggesting a change in their correlation.
Related tags: Gold Indices Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q4 2023 Earnings Preview
January 19, 2024 06:24 PM
SP500 Forecast: SPX rises with tech stocks leading the way
January 19, 2024 02:33 PM
EUR/USD and dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 19, 2024
January 19, 2024 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 19, 2024 09:15 AM
China’s ‘National Team’ may be mobilising to stabilise its crumbling equity markets
January 19, 2024 04:49 AM
USD dollar on track for first 3-week rally in 6 months: The Week Ahead
January 19, 2024 03:11 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold nuggets
Gold remains in demand, but less so against the US dollar
By:
Matt Simpson
January 17, 2024 04:29 AM
    Energy
    Crude oil, gold: Impact of latest geopolitical headlines didn’t last long
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 15, 2024 02:00 AM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 12, 2024 12:00 PM
        gold_08
        Crude oil, gold finding buyers as Middle Eastern tensions escalate
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 12, 2024 12:08 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.