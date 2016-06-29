Daily Outlook, Wed 29 June 2016

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has soared as expected from the lower boundary (support) of the medium-term “Triangle range” configuration in line with the rebound seen across risk assets, post Brexit. Current price action is now coming close to the predefined short-term target/resistance at 20470/550 (printed an intraday high of 20375).

Key elements

The Index is now trading in the middle of the “Triangle range” configuration in place since 21 April 2016 high which is right below the short-term resistance zone of 20470/550.

The aforementioned resistance zone of 20470/550 is defined by the minor swing high of 24 June 2016 high @10pm that has been tested twice in the past as well as a Fibonacci cluster.

Both the 4 and 1 hour Stochastic oscillator are at/coming close to their respective extreme overbought levels which suggest limited upside potential for price action at this juncture.

The near-term support to watch will be at 20000 which is defined by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rally seen from Monday, 27 June low of 19710 to today’s current intraday high.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Supports: 20000 & 19880/800

Resistances: 20470/550 & 21170

Conclusion

Turn neutral in short-term. As price action of the Index is now coming close to the first expected target/resistance of 20470/550 and other technical elements are advocating for limited upside potential. Thus, it will be prudent to turn neutral for now as the Index may start to consolidate/range bound between 20000 & 20470/550.

Only a break above 20550 is likely to trigger a further push up for the Index to target the “Triangle range” top/resistance at 21170.

