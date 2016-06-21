Daily Outlook, Tues 21 June 2016

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index future)’s earlier push up is now residing just below this week key medium-term pivotal resistance at 20820/21050 (click here to recap our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published yesterday).

Key elements

Despite the 3.9% rally seen from last Thursday 16 June low of 19880, the Index is still capped below by its descending trendline resistance in place since 26 October 2015 high which also confluences closely with lower limit of the medium-term pivotal resistance zone of 20820/21050 and the pull-back resistance of the former short-term ascending channel’s support (depicted in dotted brown)

Both the 4 and 1 hour Stochastic oscillator has reached their respective extreme overbought level which suggest limited upside potential in terms of price action at this juncture as short-term upside momentum is being “overstretched”. Potential short-term downside reversal in price action.

The near-term supports rest at 20300 (yesterday’s opening gap) follow by last week low of 19880.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 20820

Pivot (key resistance): 21050

Supports: 20300 & 19880

Next resistance: 21400

Conclusion

As long as the 21050 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a potential short-term downside reversal at this juncture to target the support at 20300 and even last week’s low of 19880.

However, a clearance (daily close) above the 21050 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred medium-term bearish view for a further push up to retest the 07 June 2016 minor swing high at 21400 in the first step.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.