Daily Outlook, Tues 21 June 2016
The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index future)’s earlier push up is now residing just below this week key medium-term pivotal resistance at 20820/21050 (click here to recap our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published yesterday).
Intermediate resistance: 20820
Pivot (key resistance): 21050
Supports: 20300 & 19880
Next resistance: 21400
As long as the 21050 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a potential short-term downside reversal at this juncture to target the support at 20300 and even last week’s low of 19880.
However, a clearance (daily close) above the 21050 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred medium-term bearish view for a further push up to retest the 07 June 2016 minor swing high at 21400 in the first step.
